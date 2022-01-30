news, latest-news,

Warrnambool photographer Perry Cho has a morning ritual - he wakes up at 6.30am and talks to his plants in the vegetable garden. On Monday, the retired accountant was undertaking his routine when he noticed the moon in the sky. "I thought it's always good to photograph a moonset because it's got a blue background," he told The Standard. "You can use a faster shutter speed with the blue background as the image tends to be more detailed. "Generally people photograph the moonrise, but with that you tend to get a black background." It took Mr Cho about 12 attempts to get the perfect shot using an 800mm f/5.6 Lens on a mirrorless Canon EOS R5. Mr Cho said he started with an underexposure of three, making his was down to zero in halves. "In this case the shot that I chose the EV (exposure value) was at the perfect exposure - with no underexposure," he said. "You've got a very short time frame to take this because once the sun starts to rise the moon starts to get so bright, so that's why you have to get the perfect shot of the moon. "To achieve a beautiful blue sky you need the perfect light, if the sun doesn't rise too high." The sun rises at about 6.30am, with this picture taken at 7am. "If the sun gets too bright, the moon is not as bright and you lose the detail of the moon," Mr Cho said.

