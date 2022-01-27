news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool business owner has commended a Good Samaritan who donated vital funds to the Royal Children's Hospital after a charity tin was stolen during a burglary this month. Pinky's Pizza owner and manager Tim Smith said he was disappointed to see the charity tin was among items stolen from his Liebig Street store during a break-in on January 16. But four days later a local man, who wished to remain anonymous, popped into the store and donated $200 to the Royal Children's Hospital Appeal. Mr Smith said the man had read about the burglary earlier this month and decided to repay what had been stolen. "It was a bit of a shock," he said. "This is just a good, decent bloke who wanted to help out where possible. He's a really kind person who wants to help people in life and saw an opportunity. "It restores your faith in humanity and shows there's still some kind people out there." Mr Smith said CCTV footage showed the offender stealing the charity tin before fleeing the shop. He said it left him "pretty deflated", particularly due to his own personal connection with the Royal Children's Hospital. Mr Smith's daughter has been a patient at the major specialist paediatric facility. "As a family we always try to help the hospital where possible so this was a bit of a kick in the guts," he said. "But it's nice that something good has turned out of a bad situation. There are kind people in the world and it's not all doom and gloom."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/911dd97d-7b19-48c8-b038-4a87a9a4cf1f.jpg/r1_0_514_290_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg