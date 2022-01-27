news, latest-news,

The region has experienced soaring temperatures during the past week, but, in most cases, the readings have not exceeded 36 degrees - the trigger for Western District Playing Area play to be suspended. Suspended play may only recommence if the temperature is less than 36 degrees for 15 minutes. Two matches at Terang were abandoned on Tuesday due to excessive heat. Managers are reminded that it is their responsibility to look after the health and welfare of their members in heat stress situations and not rely solely on the temperature figure. Last round, Dunkeld Blue suffered a one-shot loss to City Red. Warrnambool Gold, after a three rink loss to Port Fairy on their home green, dropped to fourth on the ladder. Terang Green will be hoping to boost its points in its match against Port Fairy Red this weekend. In division two, Lawn Red at home, had a close encounter with Warrnambool Green, resulting in a one-shot win to the home team. Koroit White will be hoping to end City White's unbeaten run of matches this round. One point separates Warrnambool White and City Green on top of the division three ladder. Last week, Terang Gold had a pleasing three rink win at home, over their opposition, City Maroon. In division four this round, fourth-placed Port Green meets third-placed Lawn Green in what should be a close match. In a grudge match under the dome, City Orange, who remains on top of the division ladder, will face second-placed City Black. There were two forfeits in division five last round. Warrnambool Yellow had a close match with Dunkeld White, going down by two shots. City Purple and Port Black should be the match of the round this week. Koroit Orange continued on its winning way in the top of the table clash against Warrnambool Gold last week. City Sapphires, who lost to the City Diamonds by five shots last week, will meet the third City team, Rubies, this round. In division two, Lawn Green remain undefeated but will be faced with a determined challenge this week from Lawn Blue. After the top two teams, City Emeralds and Terang Red, positions on the division three ladder are quite close. Teams will be hoping to gain points over the next four weeks to ensure they are in finals contention. Last week, home team, Lawn Red, toppled top team City Emeralds. Only two matches were completed last round in division four. City Jade, City Zircon and Terang Green look safe in their bid for finals. The Champion of Champions continued at Dennington last Sunday. In the Men's final, Scott Boschen of Koroit defeated Kevin Johnson of Terang 25- 13. Dennington bowler Gayle Swanson took out her second singles' title for the season, defeating Rose Alderman of Lawn Tennis, 25-23. The Women's Region Novice Singles concluded at Camperdown Golf. Sharon Bennett from Colac City defeated Jan Ovens of Cobden. City Memorial bowler David Wells took out the title for the 60 and Over Men's Singles, defeating Mick Swan of Heywood in the final. COVID-19 isolation issues forced a change in the finals schedule. The Men's 60 and Over Pairs will be played this Sunday, January 30, at Camperdown Golf, along with the Womens' 60 and Over Singles. Maureen Drennan, of Dennington, and City bowlers, Wayne Hall and Vince Moloney, will represent the Western District area. A reminder that the final event for our area is the Mixed Pairs which will be played at Dennington on Sunday, February 6 and February 13. Entries close on Friday, January 28. Please include member National ID, with member names to make bowlslink draws easier to enter.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/700cd77f-71cc-4f16-b441-e9a2ff27398b.jpg/r0_215_5140_3119_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg