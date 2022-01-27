news, latest-news,

Firefighters are being hampered by inaccessible terrain as they work to contain a blaze at Tandarook, near south Purrumbete. A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said said the CFA was notified of smoke sightings on Beals Road at Tandarook just before 12.20pm on Wednesday. "Appliances and volunteer firefighters from Camperdown, Cobden, Timboon, Noorat, Warrion, Barongarook West, Bostocks Creek, Irrewillipe, Nalangil, Weerite, Tesbury, Bungador, Pomborneit and Birregurra brigades responded," she said. "Crews remaining on scene overnight Wednesday. "About 18 hectares have been impacted and fire remains active on all edges with inaccessible terrain making establishing a dozer line difficult. "Eleven CFA vehicles remain on scene today, along with CFA and FFMVic (Forest Fire Management) crews." There were also two fires on Tuesday at Glenormiston, at Wallaces Lane and another at the Blacks Road area. "CFA was notified of a grass fire on Wallaces Lane at Glenormiston South at 7.21pm on Wednesday," the spokesperson said. "Seven CFA appliances and volunteer firefighters from Noorat, The Sisters, Boorcan, Kolora, Wooriwyrite and Terang brigades responded, with crews remaining on scene throughout the night, and into today (Thursday)." Details are still being sought from CFA in relation to the Blacks Road fire.

