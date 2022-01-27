news, latest-news,

Cycling, triathlon, social motorbike, go karting, it's all there in the sports to watch and/or compete in this weekend. But first, why not kick it off with a family-friendly film at the Cinema Pop Up - Outdoor Cinema at Lake Pertobe? It's all about being out in the sun this weekend. MOVIE: Aladdin screening at Cinema Pop Up, gates open at 7.30pm, with the film screening from approximately 8.50pm and 10.30pm. KARAOKE: Vic Hotel Warrnambool, 9pm to late. MOVIE: Toy Story 4 at the Cinema Pop Up. LIVE MUSIC: Ghost Riders at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel. BIKE AND ROD RUN: Departing Rafferty's Tavern at 9.30am for Barney's Bistro Pomonal for 2pm departure to Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, where there will be live music by Amplitude. The proceeds will be donated to Warrnambool and District Food Share. LIVE JAZZ: New Exchange performing at Terang's Commercial Hotel from 8pm. Warrnambool Bike Night: A family-friendly social gathering for motorcycle owners at Civic Green, 4pm to 7pm. Australia Day Summer Classic: Port Fairy Cycling Club and Champion System. Prizemoney for winners. Start/finish at Toolong Hall, juniors at 1pm and seniors at 2pm. MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market at Railway Place, 8.30am to 1.30pm. LIVE MUSIC: Nick How at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel. Summer Sunday Sessions: At Noodledoof Brewing Co with live music by Gabby Steel and Grace Moloney, 12noon to 3pm. Warrnambool Kart Club: January Club Day, Gates at 9am for 11am racing, 9am to 4pm. Foreshore Tri: Warrnambool Breakwater, various events for individuals and teams available, 7am to 1pm.

