Fire across the south-west have impacted on police resources during Australia Day's Operation Amity. South-west police road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said fires at Mailors Flat, Tandarook near South Purrumbete, Glenormiston South and at Myamyn, north of Portland, required police officers to attend and assist. He said Operation Amity ran on Tuesday and Wednesday across the western division, taking in the council areas of Corangamite, Warrnambool, Moyne, Southern Grampians and Glenelg. "Just under 800 drivers were alcohol and/or drug tested and two impaired drivers were detected. Those drivers are understood to have tested positive for illicit drugs," he said. "There were a total of 81 other offences detected. Considering the resources that were called on, our members performed extremely well. "The fires understandably impacted the road safety operation resources. "There was also one reported collision and the elderly driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that single-vehicle collision on the Glenelg Highway near Casterton." Senior Sergeant Wheeler said young drivers would continue to remain a focus for police as they were disproportionately represented in collision statistics during the past fortnight. On Tuesday night a Hawkesdale 18-year-old P-plater performed a 20-metre burnout at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Liebig Street. His gold Holden Commodore will be impounded for a month attracting fees of about $1200 and he is expected to appear in Warrnambool court at a later date changed with a number of offences. So far this year there has been one fatality in the western region, a 49-year-old Norlane woman riding a motorbike lost her life in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, January 16. That happened at Pirron Yallock, on the Princes Highway near Hawks Nest Road about 2.20pm. Another single-vehicle motorcycle fatal collision happened in the Colac region on the evening on Friday, January 21. A 73-year-old Barongarook rider lost control of his motorcycle at a bend in the road in Dreeite. He was riding with a group of friends when his motorcycle left the Beeac-Dreeite Road near the intersection with Corangamite Lake Road just after 5pm.

