South-west wind farm operators are reviewing their security after a series of battery thefts. Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said there had been a number of thefts from wind farms and shipping containers, including tools and batteries. "They are expensive specialised batteries and there's been a number of thefts, every few months we get a report of another theft," he said. "The wind farms are getting together to discuss this issue and have upped their security measures." Wind farms targeted include Berribank, Bookaar and in the Mortlake district. A series of thefts from farms in the Lismore area have also been solved after a Wodonga couple in their 20s were arrested. Detective Senior Constable Verity said the couple were arrested in relation to offending in the Wodonga area, a search warrant was executed and a range of items found, including antique gates and other valuable items. He said the man and woman in their 20s made admissions to about six burglaries at rural properties in the Lismore area, including at farms and vacant homes. "The couple have been remanded in custody after being arrested, interviewed and charged. They will appear in court at a later date," he said.

