The Warrnambool Swimming Club has brought home 21 medals, including eight gold, from three days of competition at the Victorian Country Long Course Championships in Mildura. The 35 swimmers, who head coach Jayson Lamb said would "pack a good punch" prior to the championships, took it up to their regional competitors in the scorching conditions last weekend. Former Australian junior swimming champion Isaac Jones - now a teacher at Emmanuel College and part of the Warrnambool Swimming Club -coaching team dominated his events with five gold medals. On day one of competition, Jones won the 50 metre butterfly, 400 metre freestyle and the 200 metre butterfly, on day two he won the 100 metre butterfly, before capping off his championships with a gold in the 200 metre freestyle. "It was probably the best I could have hoped for - I'm probably not in the shape or condition I need to get my best times when I was swimming quite competitively and was training a lot," Jones said of his performances in Mildura. "It's more of a lifestyle thing for me now and just keeping healthy. But I was pleased individually with how I went, I wouldn't have expected more to be honest." Abilgail McNaught was another to turn heads with an exceptional championship performance in the 11 and under events, winning two gold medals - one in the 50 metre freestyle on day two and the 50 metre backstroke on day three. "It feels really good," she said. "I think I swam really well over the three days. The highlight for me was probably the freestyle, I really enjoyed it. "It gave me a lot of confidence." IN OTHER NEWS: She said she wanted to thank her coaches and parents for all of their guidance and support as she continued to make her way through the sport. Sebastian Christie Crane was another swimmer to enjoy a strong campaign, winning gold in the 50 metre backstroke on day one, while the club enjoyed a scattering of individual and team medals across the three days. The club finished seventh overall despite only taking 35 swimmers and will have plenty to build on, with the Geelong Swimming Club crowned the overall winners narrowly over Traralgon. "As a whole I was very impressed with how the club went with the challenges of the last two years. It's a real credit to the club with how we've stayed motivated without the competitions to go to," Jones said. "The kids have been swimming in the ocean and have had limited pool time, so to get medals at that level of competition is a real credit. "It was a nice result for the people at the club - as a club we probably weren't as high as we could be, but hopefully we can get back up in the future. "Everyone contributed to the score which was great."

