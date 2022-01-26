news, latest-news,

The number of active COVID-19 cases at an aged care facility in Warrnambool has grown to seven. Mercy Place said in a letter to residents, families and staff on Tuesday there was seven residents with COVID-19. A Coolock Court resident tested positive on Monday after developing symptoms All COVID-positive residents are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. All other residents are well. The next update will be sent to families, staff and residents on Thursday. The announcement came after a Mercy Place resident became Warrnambool's first person to die with the virus last week. The elderly resident, who lived in Mercy Place's McAuley Wing, died on Friday morning. In Tuesday's letter, Mercy Place general manager Toni Cuthbertson said the facility continued to provide in-room activities. "We are spending one-on-one time with individual residents. We can arrange additional support if necessary," she said. "All residents are required to isolate in their rooms." Mercy Place announced it would be closed to all visitors on Sunday. McAuley Wing residents all reported negative test results on that day, while residents of McGuire and Coolock Wing tested negative on Tuesday. All other residents will undergo PCR tests on Thursday. All staff continue to wear full personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, eye protection, gowns and gloves. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/306464dd-e776-4c48-801b-6ff56b6f2964.jpg/r2_39_798_489_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg