Illowa-bred galloper Just Folk is one of 78 nominations for the $5 million All-Star Mile to be run at Flemington on March 19. Just Folk, who was bred by Leo and Maureen Dwyer is trained by their grandson Josh Julius. The five-year-old resumes in the $350,000 Group 2 Australia Stakes at Moonee Valley on Saturday. On Monday, fans from across Australia and New Zealand began voting for their "All Stars", giving the connections of all nominees the chance to mount a concerted campaign to ensure their horse gains a place in the all-important top 10 on the voting leaderboard. Leo Dwyer said his family was excited to have a horse among the nominations for the richest turf race in the world over 1600 metres. "We're all thrilled Just Folk has been nominated but that is only the first step," the astute 84-year-old horseman told The Standard. "We've got to get enough votes from the public to get Just Folk in the field. I'm just hoping everyone will put in a vote for Just Folk. Maureen and I are still pinching ourselves to think the home bred galloper from Illowa could run against some of the best horses in Australia. "Josh has done a great job training the horse. Just Folk had a few different quirks but Josh appears to have ironed them out." Dwyer said the fortunes of Just Folk turned around after he won the Group 2 Crystal Mile at Moonee Valley in October last year. "We've always known he had ability," he said. "Just Folk just had a way about himself. He's won five of his 16 starts and been unlucky in a few other runs. "Just Folk's mum gave birth to a full-sister filly just a couple of months ago so it looks like the progeny will continue for a while." Julius said he was happy with the preparation of Just Folk going into Saturday's Australia Stakes. Voting closes on February 13.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/b0e68d1a-3701-4c4c-95bd-b5a873c9d54d.jpg/r0_231_4870_2983_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg