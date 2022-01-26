Behind The Stumps: Inside a leader's input, who made teams of the week?

news, latest-news,

JAKE Hetherington is a man in form. The Nestles skipper is fast becoming Factory's key wicket, adding consistency to the ability he showed right through his junior grades. There's one word to sum up how he's playing - mature. Hetherington is still only in his early 20s but the talented all-rounder produced a smart innings against North Warrnambool Eels this past Saturday en route to his second half-century of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season. "It's just been exciting to be out on the Reid," Hetherington said of his innings and form. "I just want to make the most of it. I want to bat time and hope the runs (keep coming).'' BOTH ALLANSFORD-Panmure and Nestles' women's division teams will hit the Reid Oval on Sunday in a bid to raise money for Breast Cancer Network Australia. The game will be the first female cricket bout on the newly-revamped multi-million dollar venue. Nestles president Gary MacLean said the club was proud to champion a worthy cause. "It touches everybody," he said. Nestles, which is unbeaten in first place, will look to continue its perfect run of form against the second-placed Gators. Nestles' division one side played on the venue this past Saturday against North Warrnambool Eels. The teams played out a thrilling tie after Nestles chased down the Eels' 186-run total on a fast outfield. Western Bulldogs premiership captain Easton Wood is making a mark at Pomborneit. The 32-year-old, who retired at the end of the 2021 AFL season, has featured six times for the Bulls in 2021-22. Wood is averaging 17 with the willow and has snared three wickets with the ball in a solid return to South West Cricket. His most recent outing - an innings of 21 - helped Pomborneit over the line against Terang while having figures of 1-28 off six overs. The Bulls are currently third behind top-placed Mortlake and second-placed Heytesbury Rebels in division one. CAMPERDOWN skipper Simon Richardson says Dom Absalom is building into one of South West Cricket's brightest talents. The Lakers' youngster is proving himself vital behind the stumps and also with the willow in 2021-22. Absalom, who made his Hampden league debut for Camperdown this past season, blasted 42 from 43 balls to help his club stun Woorndoo this past Saturday. "He's only 18. He's a great 'keeper and he's growing with every game," Richardson said. "He's building confidence and is still working on his 'keeping at training." Cam Williams (Russells Creek) 101; Ben Threlfall (West Warrnambool) 82*; Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels) 74, 5-23; Jake Hetherington (Nestles) 50; Shashan Silva (Russells Creek) 53, 2-12; Nathan Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church) 50; Bevan Stokie (Wesley Yambuk) 47; Marcus Bunney (Merrivale) 3-15; Ben Rantall (West Warrnambool) 3-32; Hayden McGovern (West Warrnambool) 3-31; Hank Schlaghecke (North Warrnambool Eels) 4-34. Jack Lehmann (Mortlake) 133; Jye McLaughlin (Camperdown) 85*; Shaun Drayton (Heytesbury Rebels) 74; Jacob Fishwick (Noorat) 64; Tyler Schafer (Woorndoo) 60; Stephen O'Connor (Noorat) 57; James Moloney (Noorat) 4-31; Tim Fitzgerald (Bookaar) 4-40; Will Kain (Mortlake) 4-57; Amila Mendis (Pomborneit) 3-11; Jack Lehmann (Mortlake) 3-29. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/83d3102a-6653-445d-87b9-10f180c0266c.jpeg/r7_139_2841_1740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg