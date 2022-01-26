news, latest-news,

About 100 acres of grassland is believed to have been burnt by fire at Mailors Flat. Warrnambool police Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Dance said the fire started on the side of the Koroit-Mailors Flat Road about 12pm. "Hot and windy conditions have caused the fire to spread quickly and that has continued to burn through about 100 acres of grassland," he said. "No property has been damaged, livestock has not been lost and there are no injuries." Acting Senior Sergeant Dance said the cause of the ignition was unknown but the fire was not being treated as suspicious. "CFA and aerial bombers have done a terrific job in containing the fire, which is now under control," he said. He said surrounding roads were expected to be reopened to traffic shortly. UPDATE 12.55pm: The CFA has advised the fire is now under control. EARLIER: A grassfire is burning through paddocks near the Mailors Flat airport. Water aircraft is helping to extinguish the blaze, a Country Fire Authority spokesman said. The aircraft is drawing water from the airport and can carry 3000 litres of water at a time. He said the fire, on the Mailors Flat-Koroit Road, started before noon on Wednesday. "It started opposite the airport," the spokesman said. "It is running through paddocks. Ten CFA brigades have been requested and for aircraft to assist." The cause of the fire is currently unknown but investigators have been called. The CFA is diverting traffic from the Mailors Flat-Koroit Road on to Sims Road. Conns Lane and Tower Hill Road is both closed to traffic with police diverting traffic at those intersections. An advice warning has been issued for Dennington, Mailors Flat, Warrnambool, Woodford and Yangery. There is currently no threat to residents, but people should stay informed and monitor conditions. What you should do: Impacts in your area: This message was issued by Country Fire Authority. The next update is expected by 26/01/2022 02:30 pm or as the situation changes. Use multiple sources to stay informed: Accessibility: The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency. MORE TO COME. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36X6qGAW47CXknvUwBxme3p/22f229a4-73b9-480f-a122-d72aa8f3b412.JPG/r2_15_836_486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg