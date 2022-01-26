Fire burning through paddocks near the Mailors Flat airport
About 100 acres of grassland is believed to have been burnt by fire at Mailors Flat.
Warrnambool police Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Dance said the fire started on the side of the Koroit-Mailors Flat Road about 12pm.
"Hot and windy conditions have caused the fire to spread quickly and that has continued to burn through about 100 acres of grassland," he said.
"No property has been damaged, livestock has not been lost and there are no injuries."
Acting Senior Sergeant Dance said the cause of the ignition was unknown but the fire was not being treated as suspicious.
"CFA and aerial bombers have done a terrific job in containing the fire, which is now under control," he said.
He said surrounding roads were expected to be reopened to traffic shortly.
UPDATE 12.55pm: The CFA has advised the fire is now under control.
EARLIER: A grassfire is burning through paddocks near the Mailors Flat airport.
Water aircraft is helping to extinguish the blaze, a Country Fire Authority spokesman said.
The aircraft is drawing water from the airport and can carry 3000 litres of water at a time.
He said the fire, on the Mailors Flat-Koroit Road, started before noon on Wednesday.
CFA crews at the scene of a fire on private property at Mailors Flat. @WboolStandardpic.twitter.com/HwWYkdf4ls— Jessica Howard (@jessh0ward) January 26, 2022
"It started opposite the airport," the spokesman said.
"It is running through paddocks. Ten CFA brigades have been requested and for aircraft to assist."
The cause of the fire is currently unknown but investigators have been called.
The CFA is diverting traffic from the Mailors Flat-Koroit Road on to Sims Road.
Emergency services are at the scene of an out-of-control bushfire at Mailors Flat. A airtanker is landing at Warrnambool airport to load up with water. @WboolStandardpic.twitter.com/ZWNSpSFO5D— Jessica Howard (@jessh0ward) January 26, 2022
Conns Lane and Tower Hill Road is both closed to traffic with police diverting traffic at those intersections.
An advice warning has been issued for Dennington, Mailors Flat, Warrnambool, Woodford and Yangery.
- There is a grassfire at Mailors Flat-Koroit Road, Mailors Flat that is not yet under control.
- This grassfire is travelling from Mailors Flat in a southerly direction.
There is currently no threat to residents, but people should stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
- Keep the roads clear so emergency services can respond.
Impacts in your area:
- Smoke may be visible from nearby communities and roads.
- Firefighters are currently on scene.
- Roads in the area may be closed.
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 26/01/2022 02:30 pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
- www.emergency.vic.gov.au
- VicEmergency Hotline - freecall 1800 226 226
- VicEmergency app
- Facebook or Twitter (#vicfires)
- Tune in to ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
- To access this information in other languages call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.
- If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.
MORE TO COME.
