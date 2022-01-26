news, latest-news, Mortlake store sale

Meatworks' reduced processing capacity due to the impact of the latest coronavirus wave saw a softening of prices at the first Mortlake store sale for the year. Agents yarded a massive 6202 head of cattle from 58 vendors at last week's sale. Mortlake Stock Agents Association president Matt Sculley said grown steers sold 20-30 cents a kilogram cheaper than the last sale in 2021, to a top of 596c/kg or $3312 a head. "The balance of the portion made between 490-555c/kg," Mr Sculley said. "Grown heifers sold to a top of 574c/kg or $2809, averaging out at 480-540c/kg." Steer and heifer weaners were also cheaper, given a mixed yarding of weights and types. Weaner steers sold to a top of 780c/kg or $2530, averaging out at 618c/kg. Weaner heifers sold to similar competition, topping out at 742c/kg or $2281, averaging 602c/kg. Southern Grampians Livestock & Real Estate agent Glenn Judd said grown steers eased by about 20c/kg. "The ones that were the biggest drop, if you could call it a drop, were 420-460kg cattle," Mr Judd said. "They normally make 20c/kg above those 500kg cattle. "Because the abattoirs haven't killed for a week, their cattle will still be in the feedlots, so they didn't need heaps of numbers." Slaughter rates nationally have picked up somewhat from the first week of 2022, likely a result of government changes to isolation rules for workers, and as the Omicron wave hits its peak and comes down the other side, it is expected volumes will at least hold. But the kill remains well under the average seasonal pattern. Mr Judd said the quality of stock on offer was back from the January Mortlake weaner sale. He said James Brown from Ray White, Albury, commission buyer Andrew Lowe from Wagga Wagga, NSW, and commission buyer Campbell Ross, were at the rail, alongside Mort and Co, Toowoomba, Queensland and Elders Tamworth, New South Wales. Other agents were buying up cattle to put back into the paddock. Elders Kerr & Co livestock manager Bruce Redpath said the heavy cattle were of a reasonable quality, but the weaners were not of the same standard. "It was a solid sale, but it averaged probably $100-150 less than the weaner sale," Mr Redpath said. Grown steers were bought by South Gippsland agents and feedlots and would have been 40-50c/kg cheaper, while grown heifers, 480-550kg, were also 40-50c/kg cheaper. PJD & CPI Gubbins sold eight Angus cows, pregnancy-tested-in-calf to a Barwidgee bull, for $3900. M, IS & DV Hurley sold 40 Murdeduke-blood steers, 454kg, for $2542 or 560c/kg. Mingawalla Ag sold 36 Murdeduke-blood steers, 394kg, for $2384 or 596c/kg. J&J Glare sold 17 Landfall-blood steers, 378kg, for $2207 or 584c/kg. Coolana Rural sold 24 steers, 421kg, for $2399 or 570c/kg. Swanlake Pastoral sold 24 Hereford steers, 528kg, for $2629 or 498c/kg. J Marney sold 15 Angus steers, 314kg, for $2135 or 680c/kg. Hepworth Investments sold 19 Angus steers, 278kg, for $1884 or 678c/kg. S & P Malone sold seven Angus steers, 260kg, for $1898 or 730c/kg. SB Lees and J Rissman sold 10 Angus steers, 244kg, for $1903 or 780c/kg. D & J Nowell sold 10 Angus steers, 244kg, for $1830 or 750c/kg. Pelican Rise sold five steers, 282kg, for $1844.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7f5GEYimwWveccZe67yRBS/22fc71ac-ebea-491d-912e-655b59e486f1.JPG/r564_960_5945_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg