news, latest-news,

Warrnambool's favourite summer nightspot is seeking expressions of interests for its annual charity night. Laneway Bar proprietor Patrick O'Brien said he was seeking a community-based, south-west centric partner for this year's event. "We definitely feel that over the last two years the community as a whole has been really struggling," he said. "It's a good time to step up for the community and support an organisation that has really been hurting." Previous recipients include Warrnambool and District Food Share, Standing Tall, Let's Talk, the Leila Rose Foundation and Peter's Project. Since 2013, the bar has donated about $35,000 to the south-west charities. This year's event will be held at the Liebig Street bar on February 18 with all profits donated to the selected group. Mr O'Brien said the night will start at 5pm with live music and a sponsorship deal with Geelong-based boutique business Cloud Cuckoo Cocktails. He said DJ Illhaus would join other local artists to be announced soon. Expressions of interests for this year's charity partner close on Friday. Mr O'Brien said forms could be obtained by contacting Warrnambool Laneway Bar on Facebook. He said the summer had so far seen an average of 300 people attend the bar each Friday, increasing to to 400-500 patrons during December. "It's been really good especially with obvious challenges (during the coronavirus pandemic)," he said. "Patrons, staff and suppliers have been really understanding and the whole community has been really supportive as well. So many local businesses have been working together during what has been a tough time for all." IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/f66f7faa-093f-41bd-ac74-a487f8d6fc03.jpg/r3_18_1136_658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg