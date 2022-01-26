news, latest-news,

An 18-year-old Hawkesdale P-plater will be about $1200 out of pocket before going to court after doing a burnout at Warrnambool's main intersection. Warrnambool police Sergeant Reagan Silich said the probationary driver's gold Holden Commodore would be impounded for a month, attracting towing and storage fees of about $1200. Witnesses reported seeing the young driver doing a 20-metre long burnout at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Liebig Street about 7pm on Tuesday night. Soon after the driver was intercepted by police officers, interviewed, he made admissions to his offending and is expected to be summoned to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date. He was interviewed in relation to careless driving, improper use of a vehicle and losing traction. Sergeant Silich said young drivers - including learners and P-platers - were the focus in the south-west during the statewide Operation Amity on Australia Day. He said those drivers were disproportionately represented in the region's road trauma statistics. "It's exactly what we have been talking about in the lead-up to the Australia Day holiday," he said. "This driver will now be without his vehicle for a month and then is expected to have to go through the court process, where even heavier penalties may apply. "It's a very clear message to all young drivers, obey the road rules or face the consequences." Sergeant Silich thanked the member of the public who provided crucial information to Warrnambool police. Anyone with similar information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/94001737-1372-456d-91d8-b3a5f94b1641.jpg/r0_16_326_200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg