A Warrnambool disability support worker says the announcement of this year's Australian of the Year is an incredible feat for those living with a disability. James Chittick, the founder of independent disability support service Link With Me, said he was elated to hear that decorated athlete and media personality Dylan Alcott was this week named 2022 Australian of the Year (AOY). Alcott has won three Paralympic gold medals in two sports; a golden slam; a Logie; an Order of Australia medal; and a world record. He is the first person with a disability to win the award in its 62-year history. Mr Chittick said the award showed that "anything is possible". "It shows that everyone - young, elderly, those with a disability and able bodied people - are all capable and we should all be striving to achieve our best," he said. "Like Dylan said in his (acceptance) speech, we all need to lift our expectations of what people with a disability can do, because it is always more than what you think." Mr Chittick said Alcott was "very real, open and honest". "He says it how it is and helps people understand life with a disability and how we can normalise it to improve life," he said. "He is also using his position in society to be an advocate and help improve opportunities. Given that he is connected to so many different communities through sport and media for example, he can reach out to a huge variety of people." Mr Chittick said Alcott was a "beast", winning 15 tennis grand slams, creating a successful and inclusive music festival, launching his own charity and consulting agency, and working as a TV and radio presenter. "He does all of these things to change our perception of disability, to help improve lives," he said. "It's extremely important first of all to show people with a disability that there are people like them and that this is nothing to be ashamed or upset about, that we are all worthy." Mr Chittick said he hoped Alcott's award would see more acceptance and understanding of disabilities in the community. "I totally agree with Dylan in that it's not only those with a disability that need the advice and education, it's able bodied people as well," he said. "We need to ensure our community is accessible and welcoming, but to do this we need to understand what makes a facility or activity accessible and welcoming. The best people to help us understand this are those impacted. "Disability has so many dimensions and forms and it can be a hard thing to normalise when it's unfamiliar. Having Dylan as AOY over the next 12 months will hopefully help change perceptions so that people with a disability can live the life they deserve to live."

