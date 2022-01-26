news, latest-news,

One of the south-west's most popular one-man station officers has received recognition in the Australia Day honors. Leading Senior Constable David Rook joined Victoria Police in 1979 and has worked as the single police member for the last 28 years at Macarthur. The 60-year-old, who joined the force as a 17-year-old, said he was looking forward to retirement later this year. "I thought about joining the army in the early days and finished up tossing a coin between the army and police force," he said. "I've always tried to do what I thought was right. I enjoyed helping people, that brought me great satisfaction, and I had good bosses." Senior Constable Rook has a reputation of helping out - being a floating resource - whether that be an incident in Port Fairy, Hamilton or across the western region. He worked 14 consecutive years at Port Fairy on New Year's Eve and "24 or 25" Port Fairy Folk Festivals. "Those duties helped me stay fresh and involved. I've always loved footy and cricket and found that a great way to be part of the community, to be aware of what's going on, sometimes before it even happens." Senior Constable Rook said receiving the award was a bit overwhelming. "I feel like it's recognition of what all police do, not just me," he said. "I don't see it as anything other than doing my job. I've enjoyed being a police member and helping people - that's the guts of it. "It helps to have great friends, a good family and be part of a fantastic community. "Policing has got harder. It's now not just about crime, but social issues as well." The biggest case Senior Constable Rook was involved in was the Port Fairy pirates Mark and Gino Stocco. The father-son duo were involved in a burglary at the Port Fairy Yacht Club and were arrested by Senior Constable Rook and Sergeant Mick Wolfe at Apollo Bay. They were jailed, released and later went on an interstate crime spree, including murder, that led to them receiving 40-year jail sentences. "We (Senior Constable Rook and his wife Bernice) bumped into them in a caravan park in outback New South Wales on a holiday," he said. "They were a bit unlucky because I was one of very few people who would have recognised them. We pulled in beside them at the caravan park. "By the time police arrived they had left, they got away," he said. Former Warrnambool police officer Sharon McKinnon was also recognised for her service. The acting commander said she was delighted that Senior Constable Rook had received an award. "That's just fantastic. Rooky is what community policing is all about. I was thrilled to see his name on the list," she said. "It was wonderful to go to the country and raise our children in that incredible environment. "That experience helped shape me as the person I am today." Superintendent McKinnon said her youngest daughter Steph had joined the police force, while her older daughter Danielle was a lawyer working in immigration. Nine of Victoria Police's most outstanding officers have been awarded Australian Police Medals in the 2022 Australia Day Honours. The recipients have been nominated for achievements and contributions across a range of roles. Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said he was delighted the members have received recognition. "We are proud to celebrate the commitment and professionalism of the nine Victoria Police officers who are today being acknowledged as recipients of the Australian Police Medal," he said. "The Australia Day Honours provide an important opportunity to recognise the exemplary services police provide the community. "Each officer has clearly demonstrated outstanding contributions to community safety and exceptional leadership in their fields throughout their extensive careers." AWARD INFORMATION Leading Senior Constable David Rook Leading Senior Constable David Anthony Rook joined Victoria Police as a cadet in 1979 and graduated in June 1980. He was initially stationed at Williamstown Police Station followed by Russell Street Police Station, Police Communications (D24), South Melbourne, Avondale Heights and St Albans Police Stations. Leading Senior Constable Rook worked at the Broadmeadows District Support Group performing investigative and general policing duties, before transferring to Hamilton Police Station. In 1993, he transferred to the Macarthur Police Station where he has worked as the single police member for the last 28 years. He does not just police the town, he provides a community policing and reassurance presence involving him and his family being an integral part of the community, adding to its vitality and sustainability. For nearly three decades he has, without fear or favour, immersed himself in the community, embedding himself as an exemplar of integrity and professional behaviour. Leading Senior Constable Rook has demonstrated time and again his commitment not only to his community, but to keeping them safe and upholding the law in his role as their local police member. He always makes himself available and responsive to his community as well as proactively policing his community to uphold the law, ensuring appropriate standards of behaviour and community safety. Leading Senior Constable Rook is always ready to help his colleagues without reward or acknowledgement. He has served his community with distinction and provided them with his time, expertise, commitment and selfless application to his duty, all for the benefit of his community and the surrounding district. Leading Senior Constable Rook has provided a sustained quality commitment to his community for over 28 years and is authentic, compassionate and committed. He is a role model who epitomises the responsibilities of a single station member. Leading Senior Constable Rook is an accomplished and dedicated police officer who has served the Victoria Police and the community for over 42 years. Superintendent Sharon McKinnon Superintendent Sharon McKinnon joined Victoria Police in April 1990 and on graduation from the Victoria Police Academy, performed general duties at Russell Street and Fitzroy Police Stations, prior to taking on her first specialist role at the Newport Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Unit in 1997. After two years at SOCAU she transferred to the dynamic and diverse Melbourne Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU). While her passion for the nature of investigative policing was strong, in 2001 Sharon returned to general duties policing when she transferred to Warrnambool with her young family. Superintendent McKinnon's commitment to specialist policing saw her take on a position at the Warrnambool CIU before attaining the rank of sergeant at Warrnambool Police Station in 2006. Superintendent McKinnon then took on the position of Officer-in-charge of the Warrnambool SOCAU in 2008, and was at the forefront of the transition of SOCAU's to the Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team model in 2011. Superintendent McKinnon returned to Melbourne and took on roles at the SOCIT Coordination Unit and Family Violence Coordination Unit, influencing the way in which Victoria Police responds to this complex and evolving area of policing. Promoted to the rank of Inspector in 2014, she managed Witness Protection and the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit. Then in 2016 she was promoted to the rank of Superintendent where she led the Risk and Assurance Division. In 2018 she moved to Southern Metro Region where she took responsibility for managing the provision of policing services to the Kingston, Glen Eira and Bayside local government areas. Superintendent McKinnon is widely regarded among her peers and is known for her passion in delivering positive outcomes for the community. Her commitment and ability to progress cooperative solutions is a testament to her respected skills as a leader, as is her capability to influence a significant workforce throughout Victoria Police. Superintendent McKinnon has provided dedicated and exemplary service to Victoria Police and the Victorian community for over 31 years. 