Victoria Police members attended at the Warrnambool saleyards last week to discuss farm crime prevention, and how to report suspicious activity. Farmers were encouraged to complete the Farm Crime checklist, which is available on the Crime Stoppers website. The checklist includes security tips, such as completing an inventory of equipment and helping protect livestock by tagging and regularly counting animals. Farm Crime includes property offences and thefts, such as stolen stock, machinery, chemicals, tools and firearms. Last year farm crime cost farmers close to $2 million. To help boost security on rural properties Crime Stoppers are providing free farm gates signs, which can be ordered via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au/current-focus/farm-crime

