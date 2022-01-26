news, latest-news,

A popular pre-season netball challenge will return for another year. Warrnambool City Netball Association has encouraged clubs to nominate teams for its Club League Challenge sooner rather than later. "This is a great way for WCNA and Football Netball Leagues to support each other in our area," association administrator Marg Morgan said. "We strongly encourage clubs to register so we know and can plan, rather than teams waiting to see who may have entered. Otherwise it may be seen that clubs are not interested." This year's challenge will be held on Monday nights, instead of its previous Thursday scheduling, with divisions split into open age, as well as 17, 15 and 13 and under categories. Competition is slated to start from Monday, February 14, with grand finals decided on March 28. The association has released its 2022 calendar, highlighting an age-based change to its junior program divisions. Programs resume from February 1 with the continuation of last year's Tuesday night ladies season. All other competitions begin on February 14. WCNA welcomed all new and returning players to register online ahead of the season, with enquiries invited through its Facebook page. "We also want to encourage people with a passion for netball who would like to share that as a coach for our junior teams, or as an umpire, to please contact us and we can link you to a team," Morgan said.

