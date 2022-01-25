news, latest-news,

NORTH Warrnambool Eels skipper Nick Butters says one of his side's most dangerous weapons is reaping rewards of greater ball variety. Hank Schlaghecke has rediscovered his damaging best in 2021-22. The 30-year-old has dismissed 12 batsmen through the summer at an average of 7.92 and skittled another four on the new Reid Oval pitch against Nestles this past Saturday. Butters said Schlaghecke, a long-term strike bowler at the Bushfield and Wangoom-based club, had mastered the element of surprise. "There's still no-one better (in the league) at what he does," he said. "He's getting wickets every week. On Saturday he got us back in the game, he and Jenks (Bailey Jenkinson), with the ball. "He's been super. He's sort of wound back the clock a bit I guess." Butters said the paceman, who built his reputation as one of the fastest bowlers in the district, had expanded his arsenal. "He's just started to learn a bit more craft, I guess," he said. "He's getting a few more balls in his kit bag. He's probably not as quick as he used to be but he'd be just as quick as what there is around. "The season he's putting together has been pretty bloody good." Butters said Wangoom stalwart Nick Kermond, who was called up to division one this past Saturday, could also play a role as an experienced left-arm spinner. "I thought he bowled well for us. He didn't get the wicket - he had a couple of dropped catches. I thought he was super," he said. "He's bowled some tough overs. Into the breeze, into a short boundary that had the breeze so he can definitely play a role for us."

