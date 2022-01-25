news, latest-news, sport, bowls, koroit, wdpa

Koroit's Peter Cook has a genuine love for lawn bowls that extends beyond the scores and the results each week. While winning is seen as the pinnacle in sport, community spirit, friendship and a devotion to lending a helping hand is what can matter more. Cook started playing more than 20 years ago at Koroit, and has been an integral part of building the club up to the thriving place it now is within the community. From midweek, weekend and barefoot bowls, Cook has seen it all and been part of the club's rise every step of the way, and believes that now more than ever it's important to get behind a local community. "When I started playing, we were down to about 12 or 13 players at the club, and a mate of mine, Jimmy McIlroy, who had the pub, we got together and mainly because of Jimmy we organised a corporate cup, which ended up helping the club build up," he said. "Everyone in the town got behind it which was great. We're going along alright, but with COVID over the last few years everything's kind of been stuffed up. "Although I live in Warrnambool, the community gets behind everyone here, and that's happening Australia wide." Cook's dedication to the club has been obvious of late, with COVID-19 forcing him to come up to the division one side, which is flying along in midweek pennant. "Although we haven't won a division one premiership, we've been runner-up twice, and things are going really well again," he said. "The humidity is a little bit higher than normal at the moment, but overall everything's great - we're on top of the ladder at the moment so all is good. "There's been a bit of COVID around the club, so everyone is getting in and helping out when they need to, which is good." While Cook says that it's always satisfying to win, and ultimately push towards premierships, it's not why he plays the game. "You meet a lot of great people, and it's not all about winning, it's about meeting people and having a good time," he said. "Having played football and cricket over the years, it's good to win but it's not the end of the world." In midweek division one action in the Western District Playing Area, Terang Gold and City Rubies' game was scrapped due to the heat policy, Cook's Koroit Orange defeated Warrnambool Gold in a 64-63 thriller, City Sapphires went down to City Diamonds 63-69, and Timboon Maroon comfortably defeated Port Fairy Gold 71-46.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/5fc87df2-c4f0-407c-97a6-aa4dd15d5c4f.jpg/r0_189_5165_3107_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg