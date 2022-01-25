news, latest-news,

A Hamilton woman allegedly caught on CCTV dropping a bag of methamptemine outside a chicken shop was later raided and charged with drug trafficking. Nadine Collier, 40, appeared in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday where she successfully applied for bail and was released from custody. She is charged with possessing and trafficking methamphetamine. The court heard CCTV footage from Hamilton's Charcoal Chicken last year showed Ms Collier dropping something on the ground outside the store before later coming out and looking for something. But police allege that while she was inside the store an adult member of the public located a bag of drugs on the ground and contacted police. Officers attended, recognised the drug as methamphetamine and then allegedly identified Ms Collier from the CCTV footage. Then on January 20, Hamilton and Portland police executed a search warrant at Ms Collier's home about 9.45am. She was not home at the time but a search allegedly uncovered three bags of methamphetamine weighing .1 grams each, $350 cash believed to the proceeds of crime, a set of digital scales and numerous deal bags. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Collier was located at a later date in the rear bungalow of a friend's house and was subsequently arrested. During a police interview, she told police the drugs didn't belong to her or her son - the only other occupant of the property. During a bail application on Tuesday, lawyer Aleisha McCarron asked the police informant, Detective Senior Constable Erik Valka, if the numerous deal bags located at the property could have been used to store jewellery and beads. Detective Senior Constable Valka said he was aware Ms Collier made jewelry as a hobby but that the bags were found in the same location as the drugs. Ms McCarron told the court that only a very small quantity of drugs was located at the property and that her client was the carer of her disabled son, who was going through the "diagnostic process". Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said it was not the strongest police case and that he was concerned about court delays outlasting a possible jail sentence. Ms Collier was bailed with strict conditions, including a curfew.

