Born: January 20, 1970. Husband: Nigel. Children: Laura and Noah. Education: Greensborough Primary School then Swan Hill Secondary School. Studied communication and public relations at Deakin University Warrnambool in 1990. Sporting highlight: Would have to be taking part in my third Warrnambool to Melbourne bike ride on Friday, February 4 to raise funds for Big Life. Tracey, February 4 is not far away. How has training been going for the upcoming bike ride from Warrnambool to Melbourne? Training has been pretty intense. It has to be when you're hoping to ride from Warrnambool to Melbourne. I've been training six days a week for the ride. I had a 120-kilometre bike ride on Sunday morning as part of my training preparation. We started the ride at 6am and finished at 10am. There were six of us in the group. A bike ride is a wonderful way to start the day. I've found exercise is wonderful for the body and the mind. I think it's important for our own health that we all do some sort of exercise whether that's just walking around the block, swimming, running or riding a bike, they're all great ways to stay fit physically and mentally. Riding with other bike riders makes you all accountable to each other. We all push each other to get the best out of ourselves. Taking part in the Big Life Bike Ride is a commitment but it's a great way to achieve something personally and to raise funds for an important community cause. We all put in between three to four months of training to take part in the 290-kilometre bike ride. Tracey, you've said this is your third ride in the event. What are your memories of your first ride in 2020? My first ride in 2020 was pretty significant as it was only four days before my 50th birthday. I was very happy to tick that off the bucket list that I had achieved a bike ride from Warrnambool to Melbourne. It was wonderful to have done the inaugural ride with my husband Nigel. I must admit before the ride in 2020 I was a bit anxious as to how it would go, but it all went well. One of the biggest challenges in the ride relates to the weather. Headwinds are no good for you and neither is the heat. How many bike riders are taking part in the event on February 4? I think there's just under 90 cyclists. I'm one of six local females riders that will be taking part in the ride which is a wonderful achievement. There's Leesa Russell, Natasha Cross, Lisa Worrall, Anne Taylor and Olivia Edwinsmith, who will be having her third ride in the event. Veteran Warrnambool cyclists Kevin Rhodes and Bill Murphy are taking part in the ride for this great cause. The Big Ride is a great way to support Big Life. Cyclists fundraise a minimum of $500 each with the overall aim of $100,000. Every dollar goes to delivering Big Life in local schools. The ride started off with 25 cyclists back in 2020 and that grew to 50 in 2021 and it looks like 85 will take part in 2022. The ride requires resilience, perseverance and sacrifice, all qualities that help with living a Big Life. Big Life was formed in response to the ever-increasing wave of mental health issues presenting among school students and now works at eight fantastic schools - Warrnambool College, Brauer College, Woodford Primary School, Grasmere Primary School, Koroit and District Primary School, Woolsthorpe Primary School, Merrivale and Warrnambool West primary schools. People can still make donations to this worthy cause by clicking onto abigride.com.au Where does the bike ride start in Warrnambool? Down at Warrnambool's McDonald's Central before finishing up at Docklands in Melbourne. The different bunches start at staggered times. The first bunch leaves at 3am in the morning while I'm in the bunch that starts at 4am. The last bunch is due to leave Warrnambool at 5.45am. The bunches are grouped with cyclists who ride similar times. I'm in my zone which cycles at 29km/h. The ride goes through towns including Timboon, Colac, Birregurra, Moriac, Geelong, Lara, Werribee and Altona before getting to Docklands. It's about a 10-hour ride but we're really lucky to have great support crews helping us. There are 25 volunteers who follow the ride in vehicles donated by Callaghan Motors for the day. Many other local businesses offer support for the ride which is greatly appreciated. It would be a logistical nightmare trying to get everything organised. I take my hat off to Shane Wilson and the rest of the Big Life group who put the event on each year - they all do remarkable jobs. Tracey, do you bike ride the whole year around? No. Warrnambool's winters can be a bit harsh. I pull out the sneakers in the winter months and go running. I only started running when I was 37 years old. I began by going around the block and I must admit I really struggled but I built up my endurance over the time. John Keats from the Warrnambool Athletics Club was a great help when I started off running. The first event I competed in was the 2007 Surf 'T' Surf which was over 10 kilometres. I've since taken part in numerous half-marathons and a couple of marathons but I had 12 months off from the running in 2014 as I had an operation to my left hip. I did a lot of rehabilitation work to get the hip right. I'm not a swimmer so that's when I started cycling. Tracey, away from your sporting achievements, you've been heavily involved in the media. How many years have you been employed by ACE Radio? I've been there for 22 years. When I started in 1994 it was run by 3YB but then ACE Radio took over the business in 1995. I had a break to have two children. I still love the various challenges that the job as sales manager presents each day.

