WARRNAMBOOL's youngest batch of Seahawks are ready to make a splash at their home tournament after dominant performances at the Bendigo Junior Classic. The under 12 boys' championship team, under the tutelage of father-and-son combination Michael and Bayley McGowan, won its six games at the high-quality tournament en route to a grand final appearance. The Seahawks then disposed of Mildura Heat in Monday's decider, 65-45. They were one of two Warrnambool teams to win at the tournament with the Shane Smith-coached under 14 girls' championship roster also crowned champions after downing Ballarat Miners 52-37. Bayley McGowan said his under 12 team would take confidence into the Warrnambool Junior Basketball Classic from February 4-6. The Seahawks' efforts will also give them a boost entering the Victorian country championships later this year. "This (competition in Bendigo) is where you go an play everyone you're going to face (at country level)," Bayley said. "They did unreal to win by more than 20 points each game." Point guard Gano Akoch was named grand final MVP for his 21-point effort. Bayley said he was complemented by his teammates - Ollie Marris, Ned Bowman, Harry McDonald, Ethan Alexander, Logan Hunter, Curtis Chard, Buddy MacDonald and Archie Heffernan. "The defensive pressure they put on for the whole game (was great)," he said, noting Bungarie Ugle-Hagan missed the competition. "They worked extremely hard defensively and it paid off on the offensive end." Bayley, 20, said coaching alongside his father was a thrill. "I love it, I played all my junior basketball through the squad program and dad and I have been coaching for five or six years now," he said. "We live and breathe basketball." The Mermaids, who consisted Indi O'Connor, Rosie Bowman, Milan Clark, Emma Hill, Sophie Smith, Paige Lenehan, Stella Marris, Zoe Dobson, Chloe Gleeson and Annika Baker, were thrilled to topple Ballarat. O'Connor was named grand final MVP for the Mermaids, who are also honing in on the country championships. "She's been really significant," Shane said. "We've played two tournaments - we played another in Shepparton and managed to win and Indi got MVP in that game as well. "She is fairly dynamic and active and she really deserved it as she works really hard. "She's a really good defensive player but it turns into offence." Shane said the Mermaids' strength was their high-tempo play, consistency and depth. "The other teams were quite big and solid but our girls were able to run up and down the whole game," he said. Two south-west teams - Koroit's under 18 division two boys and Warrnambool's under 18 girls' championship - were runners-up at the three-day tournament.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/a3a99b97-f7a1-4283-a378-e8e30fd7e1b4.jpg/r0_146_2313_1453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg