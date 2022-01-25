news, latest-news,

The Port Fairy Football Netball Club has wished a former leader a speedy recovery after an accident at his home on Sunday. Noel Black, 60, was airlifted to hospital with possible spinal injuries after he fell and became pinned under scaffolding at his Port Fairy home about 11am. He was assisted by a neighbour before emergency services arrived to help extracite him. Mr Black was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital with suspected injuries to his spine and neck. The former Port Fairy Football Netball Club president took the helm after Ashley King stepped aside in 2018. Port Fairy Football Netball Club treasurer Gerard Sheehan said everyone at the club was "very distressed and sad about what's happened to Noel". "Noel is a very, very good leader. He's a hard worker, enthusiastic and is always wanting to see the best outcome for the club," he said. "We wish Noel all the very best and hope he has a speedy recovery and would love to see him back in Port Fairy as soon as possible." The club said in a Facebook status that Mr Black had managed to escape "major trauma and we are all thinking of him as he recovers in the good hands of our wonderful healthcare workers". A spokeswoman for Royal Melbourne Hospital said on Tuesday that the man was in a stable condition. Read more:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/5101d770-3af7-4cf4-bb21-74b33bba1765.jpg/r0_103_3562_2116_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg