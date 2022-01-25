news, latest-news,

THERE was once a fear Twenty20 cricket would spell the end of spin bowling. Jason Greer is living proof it couldn't have been any more off the mark. The Brierly-Christ Church spinner, one of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's most economical bowlers, relishes heaping pressure on batsmen. Greer is expected to play a key role as the Bulls pursue a second Sungold Cup triumph in three years on Wednesday. A semi-final bout with Allansford-Panmure and then a final against either Colac side City United or Hamilton-based College is all that stands between the club and a $15,000 windfall. "I love it," Greer said of Twenty20 cricket. "It forces the batsman to make the pace. I bowl fairly accurately and it just suits my style of play. "So I love it. I've opened the bowling, I've bowled in all different areas of the game so it doesn't worry me whether the field is in or out. I bowled the super over (in the quarter final) which was good fun." Short-form cricket has also been kind to Greer's teammates. The Bulls haven't dropped a Twenty20 game at all through the summer. The former captain-coach said his side's ability to bat around an in-form player had laid the foundation for their success. "We've pretty much had that one batsman bat right through in all the games. Whether that's been Nathan or Mark Murphy, or someone else," Greer said. "We've then had little contributions from everyone. You just need one batsman to get going and four or five to get 10 or 15 and you'll get a decent score a lot of the time." Read more: Greer said Allansford-Panmure, which is on the bottom of the WDCA's regular season ladder, was a dangerous opponent. He said the Gators were a fit side and placed an emphasis on squeezing out the most runs possible. "They're very good running between the wickets," Greer said. "I think part of our focus when we're in the field be on the ball, being sharp, cutting off those quick singles. "They like to drop and run - hit the ball down to point and drop and run. We've got to be switched on in the field. If we can stop that and make them force the pace a little bit, that'll be probably our aim." Brierly-Christ Church won the tournament, which is held at Allansford's Uebergang Oval and features the top Twenty20 teams from across the south-west region, in 2019 while under the guidance of Jason Mungean. It qualified after stunning South West Cricket powerhouse Mortlake this past Sunday in a match which required a super over to separate the pair. Greer said the chance to be involved again was "exciting for the club". "It's a great initiative," he said. "It's a good opportunity as a side to test yourself against the best and it's great for us to be involved again." Brierly-Christ Church and Allansford will play their Sungold semi-final at 9.30am. The final is set for 3.30pm.

