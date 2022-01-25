news, latest-news,

PADDY Mahony is no stranger to the Sungold Cup. The Gators vice-captain was part of Panmure teams which qualified for $15,000-to-the-winner tournament multiple times when it was a standalone Grassmere Cricket Association club. But this time - albeit with merged entity Allansford-Panmure - feels different. Mahony is confident the club can push for the cash windfall and stamp itself as the region's best Twenty20 side. "We're really excited. I think it's been over 10 years since Allansford has been in Sungold, and Panmure was in there a bit too," he said. "We probably never had a chance like this. We've probably gone in as underdogs as Panmure but this year we think we can really take it on and give it a crack." Mahony forecasted a "really tough challenge" against Brierly-Christ Church in the semi-final, which is scheduled for 9.30am on Wednesday at Uebergang Oval. The winner will advance to the final to play either Colac-based City United or Hamilton club College. IN OTHER NEWS: "They're obviously really well led by the Murphy boys and they're obviously their key wickets," Mahony said. "Nathan (Murphy) seems to be making runs against us whenever we play them at the moment." Mahony, who also plays for Warrnambool and District football league outfit Panmure, said Allansford-Panmure's evenness would hold it in good stead. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/e81eb9ca-5092-4ece-a11d-e95fe583df40.jpg/r1_94_1564_977_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg