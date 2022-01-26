news, latest-news,

There is nothing like a bit of sibling rivalry to get the competitive juices flowing. For sisters Kiarna and Taleah Murfett, the idea of competing not only against themselves, but each other, is a strong motivator to push that little bit harder. Taleah, 14 said she often strived to beat her older sister, though Kiarna, 16 said she worked just as hard to make sure that didn't happen. "(Taleah's) only beaten me once," Kiarna said. More importantly though, it's the supportive nature of their fellow Warrnambool Triathlon Club members that bears greater motivation for the sisters to push through both physical and mental barriers to cross the finish line. "They're very welcoming," Kiarna said. "Even when you're doing a tri there is always someone cheering you on, which helps you get through it." "People are always supporting you to finish," Taleah said. The Mercy College students have been competing in triathlons for some time, introduced to the sport after their former primary school teacher, Jenny Dowie encouraged students to sign up for an event. Kiarna said they kept up with the sport as it was "something different". Both strong swimmers, and members of the Warrnambool Swimming Club, Kiarna and Taleah are now enjoying a less interrupted run at the sport following COVID-19's impact over the past two years. Most recently, the sisters finished second and third in the club's UTR Hopkins Mini Tri Series, which ran over the month January, and were only pipped by Dowie herself. They are looking forward to another chance to improve on Sunday, when the Warrnambool Triathlon Club hosts its Saputo Foreshore Tri. Kiarna is gearing up for the sprint event, consisting of a 500 metre swim, 20 kilometre bike ride, and five kilometre run. Meanwhile, Taleah will tackle the short course, starting with a 250 metre swim, before finishing with a five kilometre ride and 1.6 kilometre run. Kiarna said her goal was to place at the triathlon, with Taleah adding they would also aim to have fun. The sisters encouraged anyone interested in taking part to just "give it a go". "It's enjoyable and the club is really supportive; everyone can finish one," Kiarna said. The sprint and short courses will begin from 7.30am from the Foreshore Promenade before an All-Abilities triathlon (1km swim, 1km ride, 1km run) begins from 10am. Meanwhile several junior events will run with varying distances based on age from 10.45am. Senior and junior entries remain open until midday Saturday, while All-Abilities entries close on Thursday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/c04ffd10-1293-469b-8360-256d8c6b1bdb.jpg/r216_728_4923_3387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg