news, latest-news,

UPDATE, 1.15pm: South-west police are being asked to take particular attention to young drivers during a statewide road safety operation. South-west road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler was involved in administering breath tests on Tuesday morning, happily without success. "We are conducting patrols in high-risk areas on main and arterial routes, providing a highly visible police presence," he said. "We are targeting those main risk factors, including impaired driving, speed, distraction and fatigue. "Duties include random drug testing. We are also requesting drivers to slow down, that could be the difference between arriving alive or not getting to your destination at all. "Speed remains the No. 1 cause of road trauma and fatalities." Senior Sergeant Wheeler said young drivers remain a focus for police as an "at risk" group. "That's both P-platers and L-platers. They are being disproportionately represented in incidents across the Warrnambool police division," he said. "I'll be tasking members to take particular attention to that group," he said. Earlier: South-west police are flooding main and arterial routes across the region as part of the statewide Australia Day operation Amity. All available officers have been rostered on to perform road policing duties. South-west road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said officers would be targeting the five main contributing factors to road trauma - speed, fatigue, distraction, impaired driving and failing to wear a seatbelt. "From Dartmoor to Lismore, Cavendish to Cape Bridgewater, Port Campbell to Port Fairy and everywhere between, expect to see a lot more police vehicles out on the roads," a spokesperson said. "Over the next two days Operation Amity kicks into overdrive. "Victoria Police will be conducting statewide traffic operations targeting unsafe road behaviours. Stay safe out there and (hopefully) enjoy the sunshine." New technology will allow police to scan the number plates of around 45 million vehicles a year to detect unauthorised drivers putting lives at risk on Victoria's roads. Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology has been fitted to more than 200 Victoria Police highway patrol vehicles as part of a rollout completed last month. It allows police to detect drivers who are suspended, disqualified or unlicensed as well as unregistered and stolen vehicles and fraudulent number plates. Registration information can also be matched against a database of vehicles of interest so they can be identified and removed from the road. The hi-tech boost comes as police launch Operation Amity to reduce road trauma over the Australia Day holiday period. Already 19 people have died on Victoria's roads this year, more than three times the figure during the same period in 2021. Unauthorised driving was a factor in around 10 per cent of fatal collisions last year, with police more determined than ever to stop the senseless loss of life. More than 1700 motorists who were disqualified, suspended, unlicensed or driving unregistered vehicles were detected during Victoria Police's recent Christmas operation in just 10 days. Since the first Victoria Police vehicle fitted with mobile ANPR hit the roads in February 2019, more than 97 million number plates have been scanned. As well as increasing police's ability to identify and remove dangerous drivers from the road, the ANPR system includes in-car video (ICV) - a valuable tool to record audio and visual evidence during roadside intercepts that can be used in court. Police will use all 221 ANPR-fitted highway patrol vehicles as part of Operation Amity, with patrols to focus on high-risk areas. Although the Australia Day holiday falls midweek this year, police anticipate significant road activity as Victorians travel to regional areas, social gatherings and the beach. Victoria Police's fleet of Alcohol and Drug Testing vehicles will be intercepting motorists to detect for alcohol and drugs amid a concerning spike in drink driving activity in recent months. Operation Amity commences at 12:01am on Tuesday, January 25, and concludes at 23:59pm on Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Glenn Weir said police were removing more unauthorised drivers from the roads than ever before. "These drivers have no right to be on our roads," he said. "They pose a significant risk not only to themselves but to all road users. "Automatic number plate recognition technology gives us another set of eyes on the roads to stop these drivers in their tracks. "We will use the more than 200 highway patrol vehicles fitted with this technology at every opportunity - especially high-risk holiday periods like Australia Day." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/d47f1ba1-7d63-4c99-9fd6-afcca01c4007.jpg/r0_179_4032_2457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg