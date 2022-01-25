news, latest-news,

At 87-years-old, Albert 'Alby' Clarke is gearing up to run his last half-marathon on Australia Day to highlight both his achievements and those of other Indigenous Australian athletes which he says are often overlooked. Warrnambool's Alby Clarke OAM was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and will set out tomorrow to complete a 20 kilometre run at Tower Hill to raise funds for the Alby Clarke Allied Health Scholarship Fund. The scholarship helps a first nations person become a chiropractor or study osteopathy, remedial massage or myotherapy. Mr Clarke, who in 1998 won the Horsham Cycling Classic and in 2001 became the first Indigenous rider to complete the Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic, said his sporting achievements were often overlooked. "I'm doing it on Australia Day to prove my point," he said. "I want to get people behind me and open up the world and tell the world what I've got. I want my achievements out there - I went out and proved it, I did the impossible. "I've created history, it's all in writing, I've proved it and yet it doesn't get recognised. It's a disgrace." IN OTHER NEWS: He said he'd been training hard to prepare for tomorrow's event and would take today off to rest. "I'm going to have a day off, I've been running for 20 years or more," he said. "I went out and made my last run yesterday - I went out a couple of times. I did about eight kilometres so now I'm just going to get a bit of rest." Alby Clarke Allied Health Scholarship Fund: BSB: 032750 Acc: 623529

