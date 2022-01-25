news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool woman allegedly identified by police as a motorist who evaded officers at speed plans to contest the charges, a court has heard. Sarah Godwin, 33, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with failing to stop on police direction, handling stolen goods, drive while disqualified, displaying false registration plates and committing indictable offences on bail. The court heard the woman was bailed from Warrnambool police station on January 10 after she was charged over an alleged burglary, theft and criminal damage at a property under construction in Warrnambool's Crawley Street last year. Then on Saturday, Ms Godwin was allegedly identified by police travelling west on Grieve Street at 5.40pm. Police allege Ms Godwin was driving a silver 2000 Ford Falcon utility which had incorrect and stolen registration plates attached. Members followed the utility which turned right onto Gateway Road before entering Boiling Down Road, where she could allegedly be seen looking at the police divisional van. An officer allegedly identified Ms Godwin as the driver due to having previous dealings with her. The court heard she had her hair tied back and she was wearing dark sunglasses. The police lights and sirens were turned on in an attempt to intercept the utility, which kept driving east before turning left onto Horne Road. Ms Godwin allegedly took off at a fast rate of speed and the pursuit was abandoned for safety reasons. The utility is believed to belong to a Warrnambool man that is currently in custody and is a known associate of the accused woman. Ms Godwin was arrested on Sunday. During a police interview, she allegedly denied driving the vehicle but admitted that it belonged to her brother. She said the vehicle had been at her address for some time but repeatedly denied driving it. The court heard Ms Godwin's criminal history included trafficking methamphetamine, dishonesty offences and driver matters, including driving disqualified and failing oral fluid tests. She told the court she lived alone with her dog and was waiting to hear from the Western Region Alcohol And Drug Centre about obtaining a spot at a residential rehabilitation facility. Ms Godwin, who admitted to having a drug problem, said she planned to contest the charges. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said Ms Godwin was a 33-year-old woman with a criminal history that started less than four years ago. He accepted that methamptemine use and antisocial associates were likely the catalyst for her offending . Mr La Rosa said that a refusal of bail would see Ms Godwin incarcerated for at least four months as she waited for a date in court to contest the charges. He said identification was an issue in the case and one that needed to be pursued. Ms Godwin was granted bail with strict conditions, including she report to Warrnambool twice weekly, take part in the Court Integrated Services Program and abide by a 9pm to 6am curfew. She will appear in court again on May 9.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/b3b48f07-2651-4716-bd86-a5d49c7f105a.jpg/r10_233_4479_2758_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg