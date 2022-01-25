Some Australia Day award and citizen ceremonies are being streamed online and pubs and bars are celebrating the day with live music. You can also relax at Lake Pertobe for a family-friendly outdoor film session. MOYNE: Moyne Shire Council online Australia Day awards and citizenship ceremony. Watch the livestream here, 9.30am-11am. WARRNAMBOOL: Warrnambool Shire Council 2022 Australia Day Award winners, citizenship ceremony at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool and live music from the Warrnambool City Band and Pyper Templeton and Dylan Patterson. A barbecue, mini-pancakes and coffee van will be on-site. Moving to Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool if the weather is bad. Watch the livestream here, 10.30am-2.30pm. SUNGOLD CUP: The prestigious inter-association Twenty20 cricket competition culminates with a grand final on Australia Day. Allansford's Uebergang Oval. Semi-finals from 9.30am and 12.15pm before the decider at 3.30pm. HOLE-IN-ONE: The Rotary Club of Warrnambool East hole-in-one competition at Lake Pertobe will finish with those who shot an ace playing off to win a car. Junior competition starting at 12noon, with car presentation around 3.30pm. PAIRS COMPETITION: City Memorial Bowls Club's annual Des Notley Pairs will start on Australia Day. Play from 8.30am to 5pm. It will finish on Thursday. LIVE MUSIC: Russ Goodyear performing at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 3pm-6pm. FINAL HURRAH: The Lawn Bar pop down party with live music, 41 Pertobe Road, 12pm-9pm. DJs: Australia Day public holiday at Frolic Lane with live music from DJs, from 2pm. OUTDOOR CINEMA: Cinema Pop Up at Lake Pertobe screening Big Hero 6, gates open 7.30pm, movie starts around 8.50pm until around 10.30pm.
AUSTRALIA DAY: Dress up in Australia Day gear on Wednesday to celebrate the national holiday. Picture: Morgan Hancock
