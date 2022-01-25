news, latest-news,

The warm weather will continue but there's a chance of thunderstorms mid week. Warrnambool is expecting a top of 31 degrees today and at 7am it was already starting to warm up. It was 19.5 after an overnight low of 19. Yesterday's top hit 36.4 at 2.30pm. Across the south-west region, it's going to be warm - Hamilton 35, Colac 33, Ararat 35, Casterton 36, Heywood 33, but Portland and Port Fairy will only be 26. Yesterday's top in Port Fairy was just 23.2 degrees at 3pm. For the week ahead - tomorrow in Warrnambool there will be an 80 per cent chance of showers with a top of 29, will Thursday will be humid, 80 per cent chance of showers, a top of 30. On both days there's the chance of a thunderstorm and between six millimetres and 15mm is expected to fall. Friday we're back to a top of 24 with a 70 per cent chance of a shower, Saturday a top of 23 with just a 20 per cent chance of any rain and Sunday will be a humid and cloudy 26. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

