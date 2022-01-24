news, latest-news,

A traffic controller has suffered minor injuries following an alleged hit-and-run in Victoria's south-west. A police spokesman said emergency services were called after the traffic controller was hit on Cobden-Warrnambool Road on Friday afternoon. The traffic controller, a 26-year-old man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Dash Cam Owners Australia shared footage of the alleged incident on Facebook. The driver of the vehicle briefly stopped before driving off towards Cobden. Police found the vehicle a short time later and the driver was arrested. The driver, a 23-year-old Camperdown man, was interviewed and has been released pending further enquiries. Anyone with information, or dashcam footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or by making an anonymous report online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/06f130d3-82a9-4f0b-aa49-84b15c28c37b.JPG/r78_0_611_301_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg