JIM Gray's legacy is driving Warrnambool Rangers' quest to re-join the Ballarat and District Soccer Association women's competition. The late coach's impact at Jones Oval - he delivered silverware during his tenure - is inspiring past players as the team prepares to end a three-year hiatus. Britt Johnson, who played under Gray, is one player who is committed to the cause, beginning pre-season ahead of the season opener in a few months' time. She said Gray, who died in August 2021 aged 83, had a passion for the game which he passed down to his players. "He was so beautiful and it's not going to be the same without him," she said. "He was so dedicated, he just loved it. "He'd put up with a lot of stuff from us girls but the love he had for soccer was amazing. "Rain, hail or shine, he was here. Obviously it's a winter sport so Sundays he'd be sitting in the rain. "He was going through cancer and was old and his wife Robin was like 'get in the car' and he would be like 'nope' and be walking up and down the sidelines. "It would be good to do something for him. He'd be proud." Johnson, 27, is a mother-of-four who is eager to return to her sporting passion. "I am really keen," she said. "I want something good for my soul again. "My younger two are going to play for the mini-roos too." Johnson, nee Mackay, will slot into a left-wing role for the Paul Braithwaite-coached Rangers. "I am right-handed but I love kicking on my left," she said. Braithwaite said it was pleasing a women's side was being reformed and stressed the importance of flexibility with training and away games given family, work and study commitments. "If we can get enough pool of players, there will be some who can travel and some who can only play home games," he said. "That way it takes a bit of the pressure off too." Braithwaite said it was a work-in-progress but he was confident of building a strong team. "There are definitely some of the original crew who are around and heard we are bringing it back who are quite keen to come back down and have a look," he said. "I work with one of the ladies (Victoria Vella) who played with this team previously and she's not going to play but she's going to help coach." Braithwaite, who teaches at Warrnambool College, said newcomers to soccer were invited to train Mondays and Wednesdays at Jones Oval from 5.30pm to 7pm. "The more the merrier," he said. Warrnambool Rangers men's team has also returned to the training track, under the guidance of coach Cameron Pyke, after its 2021 season was cut short due to COVID-19 restrictions. It is training Mondays and Wednesdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

