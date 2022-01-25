news, latest-news,

Individual accolades now take a backseat to Nathan Sobey's ultimate goal of winning a National Basketball League championship. Still, the Warrnambool export remains grateful for the moments that have defined his career in Australia's top-tier league, including reaching a milestone 200-games on Sunday. The Brisbane Bullets guard admits getting "smashed" by 24-points to Sydney Kings wasn't an ideal backdrop for the big occasion, but the chance to reflect on his eight-year career to date put it all in perspective. "It's a cool achievement, you think about the journey so far and what it's been like to get to the 200 games and the people along the way that have helped out and made it possible," he said. Sobey said a highlight of his NBL career thus far was seeing the culmination of what he called "the process". "The whole journey from where I started out as a training player at Cairns, to getting a roster spot in Adelaide and Joey Wright taking a chance on me and growing under him," he said. "And then making the jump to Brisbane and working with CJ (Bruton) and Dre (Andrej Lemanis) and Sam Mackinnon. "It's been about the process, and the growth and belief in myself and the people around me over that 200 games." The 31-year-old remains confident the Bullets have the pieces in place to eventually make his dream of winning a NBL championship a reality. "I do think we have the squad that it takes to get there, but we have a long way to go before that happens, we can't get ahead of ourselves," he said. "I think we have a great group of guys and (guys) who can play the game of basketball. "It's more or not putting it together consistently and figuring out who we are on an everyday basis." On court, 2021 was arguably Sobey's biggest year to date, an Olympic bronze medal and maiden All-NBL Team inclusion added to his resume. But the first month of 2022 has proven even more memorable off the court with the birth of Sobey's second child, son Oakley. "Me and my wife (CC) are super happy, having a son to add to our daughter, Harley," Sobey said. "It has been an eventful start to the season. Outside of basketball I couldn't be happier." Sobey thanked his family in Warrnambool "who have been everywhere these 200 games". "They've travelled across the country to see a big chunk of those games and even across the world," he said. With a brimming inner-confidence a pillar to his success, Sobey's said his biggest advice to young basketballers was not to let the knockbacks define them. "My simple advice for kids is always work hard, never take not getting picked for state teams personally, take it for what it is and continue to get better and prove people wrong," he said. "Warrnambool basketball was great for me as a kid, I had a lot of mentors around me that really helped me, the likes of Tim Gainey and Bobby Cunningham, they took me under their wing. "Just continue to get better as a person and player and things will start to pay way the harder they work."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/409945fd-a484-4806-be39-b41cce78014e.jpg/r18_203_7609_4492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg