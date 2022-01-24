news, latest-news,

A change in scheduling means two City Memorial lawn bowlers will become the first females in 33 years to compete in the Des Notley Pairs. Julie Dosser and Moira Cooknell will team up in the two-day competition on their home greens after they were updated from emergencies to the main draw. They had planned to play in Warrnambool Bowls Club's ladies $12,000 prestige pairs, which traditionally run at the same time. Its cancellation meant they were left without a place to play. Dosser, who is City Memorial's general manager, said they put their names down for the Des Notley Pairs - usually a men's competition - in the hope of getting a late call-up. "We popped our names down and we got in," she said. They will be among 96 players contesting six games across two days, starting on Australia Day on Wednesday. Dosser said she would support Warrnambool's prestige ladies pairs if they returned to the Bowls Victoria schedule in 2023. The Des Notley Pairs will start at 8.30am on both Wednesday and Thursday under the dome on Cramer Street. There is $5000 in prizemoney on offer in total with payments down to eighth place. "We are trying to be COVID safe so all the players will be fed outside in the alfresco area," Dosser said. "We'll have an outdoor bar as well." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/55e5999f-b020-4d59-946d-f42b7ed13e28.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg