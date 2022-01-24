news, latest-news,

A huge crowd of mourners are expected to attend the funeral of John De Grandi in Warrnambool on Tuesday and amongst the crowd will be many racing followers. Mr De Grandi sadly passed away last week and is being remembered as one of life's gentlemen. He umpired more than 1000 games of footy in various grades for South Warrnambool but the quietly spoken Mr De Grandi was also a passionate racing fan. For more than 10 years, he had small shares in various horses at Symon Wilde's Warrnambool stables. Wilde said Mr De Grandi had been a passionate supporter of his stable for many years. "It's been well documented Johnny loved South Warrnambool Football Netball Club," Wilde said. "Johnny was an integral part of the footy club through his voluntary roles but he also loved horse racing. Johnny would be over the moon if one of the horses he part-owned happened to win or if a horse from the stable won a race. All our staff at the stables loved Johnny. "I would say one of the highlights of Johnny's year was going to the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. He would always be around watching us saddle up the horses, and the next minute, he would be in the mounting yard listening to the instructions to the jockey, and after the race, he would listen intently to what the jockey would say. Johnny would stand back, nodding his head with approval after the jockey gave his summary, or he would be shaking his head if he disagreed. I'm like so many other locals saying it's just hard to believe that Johnny is not around anymore. "The May Carnival will never be the same without Johnny around the place." Mr De Grandi's funeral will take place at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Warrnambool, from 1pm. Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase winning trainer Robbie Laing is searching for another Grand Annual winner. Laing, who has spent two years in the wilderness, had his first runner since his return to training at Yarra Glen on Saturday and is on the lookout for more success in Australia's greatest jumping race. The 63-year-old produced one of the most amazing training feats in Grand Annual history, winning the 2009 feature with Sir Pentire. The injury-prone jumper had not raced on the flat for two years and, more amazingly, in a jumps race for three years before he won the 2009 Annual on an eventful day for the sport. "I would love to train another Grand Annual winner," Laing said. "The Grand Annual is the ultimate test for jumps trainers. It's the race trainers, jumps jockeys and owners of jumpers want to win. It's the grand final of jumps racing. Sir Pentire's win in the Grand Annual was remarkable. He was just a tough horse. It was a shame his efforts back in 2009 were overshadowed by other happenings on that day. I've only got the one horse in the stable, Tasuma, and he ran second on the flat on Saturday. He's a young stayer but I'm looking for more horses and, in particular, a few jumpers. I understand I'm going to have to source prospective jumpers from other trainers or from New Zealand but I'm on the lookout." Laing, who has trained six group one winners and had second placegetters in the feature races on 18 occasions, is enjoying his time back training. "It's all I've ever done is training horses," he said. "It's just great being back doing something I love so much. I'm really passionate about racing and training. It's like a huge weight was taken off my shoulders when I was granted my license to train again." Laing has also trained three placegetters in the Grand Annual Steeplechase. Hamilton Racing Club is looking to hold more events and functions at the racecourse after hosting a successful three-day music festival over the New Year. More than 2000 people camped at the racecourse for the event, with racing club president Hugh MacDonald describing it as a big boost to the local economy and the coffers of the club. "We're on the lookout for more events and functions," MacDonald said. "The music festival was a huge success. We've got to thank the Southern Grampians Shire for their help and assistance sourcing the event for us. All parties were very pleased with how it worked out. The feedback we got after the music festival has been really positive. Our new manager Peta Anderson did a wonderful job. She only came on board a few weeks before the event and made sure everything worked like clockwork. Peta had been the business and events manager at Hamilton's Sheepvention. We're confident she's going to be a major asset to the club. She's got a great understanding of events and functions. The facilities we have at the racing club have been under-utilised over the years. We've updated a few things and are now looking at securing more events or functions in an effort to boost our revenue stream away from racing," Hamilton Racing Club hosts its next race meeting this Friday. Jockey Brian Higgins will be on the sidelines for eight meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Geelong on Sunday. Stewards found Higgins permitted Zouvalu to shift out near the 250-metre mark, causing interference to The Globe. His suspension commences at midnight on January 23 and ends midnight February 1. Stewards took into account his good riding record and guilty plea. WAY TO GO PAULA: honest mare who showed she's not far away from another win with a third placing on Saturday. She should be hard to beat in similar company next time. MICHAEL DEE: underrated jockey. Dee made the trip to Yarra Glen on Saturday and rode three winners. It often pays to follow talented jockeys who make the trip to country meetings on Saturday's instead of having a couple of rides in town. MARK WEBB: a trainer to follow when he makes the trip from Victoria to South Australia with runners. Webb won two races at Gawler on Saturday, after making the long trip from his Cranbourne stables. INVINCIBLE JET: made a return to the winners stall on Saturday after drawing wide barriers at his previous two runs. He looks set for a good campaign.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/2bf602f2-b464-4adc-bc63-e666528d24a2.jpg/r0_141_3888_2338_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg