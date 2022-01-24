news, latest-news,

Troy Mora's goal this year is simple - win everything. The 16-year-old motocross rider is in the midst of his first season competing at a senior level, but has to spend most of the year in B grade before he can make a move up to A grade. "I'm actually winning a lot more, as I'm not in that highest grade," Mora said. "The goal is to get up to A grade and be competitive." The Cobden rider has been competing at the next level since October last year. On Sunday, he added two more wins to his name at Shipwreck Coast Motocross Club's two-day competition. Mora took out both the Senior B Open and Senior Lites B grade categories. "The track seemed to form up nicely and I felt good on the bike," Mora said. "It was nice to win at home." He said it "felt different" competing in the senior grades compared to A-grade juniors, but that it came with added benefits. "You're against men but it's good because whenever you win, you get paid prizemoney," he said. Beginning his diesel mechanic apprenticeship under dad Steve last year, Mora has been able to fit in more time on the bike, as well as with his new off-bike training program. Working with trainer Lewis Stewart (an ex-pro motocross rider) for 10 months ago now, Mora said he could already feel the work paying off. Mora will be back on the bike on Saturday for the first round of the inaugural Australian Arenacross Series at Bacchus Marsh. Along with Mora, several Shipwreck Coast Motocross Club riders earned podium finishes at its annual two-dayer, which attracted 244 riders. Curtis Morrison won the junior 85 SW A grade event, with Wil McKenna coming in third in B-grade. Gus Walsh took out the 125 C grade category, before finishing third in the 250 C grade, behind Tyler Warburton in second. Also finishing second was Gerry Ryan, who contested the vets 40-plus-year category, with Shaun Walters in third in the 30-39 year old category. Jake Sanderson rode third in both the junior 250 A grade and 125 A grade, with Archie Parsons third in the 250 B grade. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/0346b54c-c476-4afd-9cc4-dcaa884bfa9a.jpg/r661_651_3152_2058_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg