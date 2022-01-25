news, latest-news,

A drug driver found in possession of 10 uncapped syringes during a police intercept has been disqualified from driving for four years. Warrnambool's Michael Costa pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to drug driving, was fined $1200 and his licence was disqualified for four years. The court heard the disqualification period was mandatory because Costa had prior convictions for similar offending. He was intercepted by police driving on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade about noon on September 10, 2020. The court heard Costa stopped in the middle of the Raglan Parade and Darling Street intersection, where police asked him to pull over in front of Reece Plumbing. He complied but parked at a strange angle. Police said Costa appeared confused and nervous, that he was slurring his speech and smelt of cannabis. A search of his vehicle uncovered 10 uncapped syringes, a ziplock bag containing three unknown tablets and a tobacco pouch containing a small quantity of cannabis. He was arrested and conveyed to Warrnambool police station where he tested positive to methamphetamine, methadone and two other prescription drugs. Lawyer Mel Cox said her client understood that there was no room to move in terms of the four-year mandatory disqualification of his licence due to his criminal record. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said submitted documentation revealed Costa was remorseful and appreciative of the "profound consequences" on a person who lives in regional Victoria without a licence. "In your case, like all people who live out of the CBD, the loss of licence will have a profound impact on you both socially and economically," he said. "We don't live in Paris, Rome or London, we live where a vehicle is very, very important." Magistrate La Rosa urged the man not to drive while disqualified. "You have priors and that would only tempt this court to impose a term of imprisonment," he said.

