There are simply those days in cricket where everything you touch turns to gold. Whether it's with bat, ball or in the field, it all just comes together, culminating in a performance to savour forever. That was Saturday for Mortlake's Jack Lehmann, who compiled the most dominant South West Cricket game of his career to date, crunching his first ever century, bowling his side to victory and taking two catches in the field. After coming in at 3-54 in the huge top-two clash against Heytesbury Rebels, the talented all-rounder proceeded to dispatch the bowlers with a scintillating 133 from 106 balls, sending 14 fours tumbling into the fence and a further five sailing over it. To provide further context of his dominance, Lehmann scored almost 50 per cent of his side's total yet only faced 35 per cent of the balls in the innings. Lehmann's knock lifted the Cats to an imposing 9-275 from their 50 overs. He said to come in against a high-quality side and deliver when his side needed him most made the day all the more memorable. "It's pretty special I guess, playing Heytesbury who are a pretty good side, a top-two clash, so to do it in a game like that was quite enjoyable," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Lehmann added that it was important he took his chance with the bat when it was given to him, admitting he's been itching to get more time at the crease. "I didn't start the year too badly, I made a 30 and a 40-odd, and then sort of a couple of lower ones, but I feel like I've been building over the last few years," he said. "Being part of a good side, I haven't had much of an opportunity over the last few years, so I'm starting to get them now, so to do that was really good. "Being my first hundred it was always going to be special, but once I passed 100 we still had five or six overs to go, so I wasn't concentrating on that, I wanted to be there until the end, so that was more my focus. "But I've always probably viewed myself as a bowler, and I probably didn't get the opportunity with the bat. Over the last few years I've worked hard on my batting, so I'm starting to see some improvement." Going at a strike rate of over 120, Lehmann said it was one of those knocks where everything came together and the ball continually slammed into the middle of his bat, and crucially at the right time. "Knowing Heytesbury are a good side, we were aware we needed a good score to beat them," he said. "I was a bit slow at the start, someone was saying I was 70 off about 80 balls, but to make 60 off the last 20 got us the runs we needed. "It proved to be crucial in the end." But it didn't stop there. Lehmann then took the first two wickets with the ball, and the final wicket to win the game to cap off a performance to remember, with the Rebels falling narrowly short on 261. He also contributed two catches - one off his own bowling - in what can only be described as the perfect all-rounders day, and one that could really set him up for a big finals campaign for the Cats. "The two openers, 'Harko' (Simon Harkness) and Tommy Hunt, are bloody handy with the bat, so to get them out at the start was good," he said. "I got thrown the ball in the last over, and they needed 16 in the last over so it wasn't like it was three or four, but to get that last wicket really did cap off the day." The Cats take on Pomborneit on Saturday as they look to continue building momentum leading into finals.

