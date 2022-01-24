Thousands of rapid tests for critical utilities and food supply chain services

coronavirus,

THOUSANDS of rapid antigen tests be distributed to key industries like supermarkets to address critical workforce shortages. The Victorian government will begin distributing 25,000 of the home test kits, on a cost recovery basis, to critical utilities and food supply chain services including meat and poultry suppliers. The supply will help keep food on supermarket shelves and will help minimise disruptions to the food and essentials, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday. "This is not just for the business, not just for the worker, but they work for all of us in keeping stock on the shelves," Mr Andrews said. READ MORE: The government is also working with major supermarkets including Coles, Woolworths and Aldi as well as wholesaler Metcash, to fill staff shortages with people looking to find work. The program started earlier this month and has already had an overwhelming response, with more than 2000 people expressing interest in the jobs. The roles available include pick-packers to assemble online orders, night-fillers to re-stock shelves, cashiers, delivery drivers and forklift operators. Roles are available for anyone looking for work, especially those whose employment has been heavily affected by the pandemic. Employers will provide any training needed including induction and OH&S. Jobs Victoria is streamlining the hiring process by undertaking initial screening support to get people on the job as soon as possible. 32 per cent of Victorians 18 and over have now had three doses, up from 31.1 per cent yesterday. 161,000 bookings available for first, second or third doses. 1.77 million Victorians have had a third dose and a further 2.2 million others are eligible. "Nothing's more important when it comes to protecting you, the people you love and the people that we all count on - our nurses, our ambos and our doctors, the whole team across our health system - nothing's more important for all of those reasons than getting a third dose which is free, available and effective," Mr Andrews said. 176,371 children aged 5-11 have received their paediatric first dose to date, roughly 30 per cent of that age group. There are 65,000 appointments available over the next 30 days for 5 to 11-year-olds. Yesterday 3562 children got their first dose through state-run centres. There are currently 998 Victorians in hospital, down from 1002 yesterday and down from the seven-day average of 1,065. There are 119 COVID patients in intensive care, down from 120 yesterday and 47 people on a ventilator, up from 44. 17 Victorians have passed away with COVID-19 overnight. Yesterday 7207 self-reported RATs were recorded. "I thank those people for not only getting a test but for registering that positive result," Mr Andrews said. "It's not just important for data and for the completeness of picture, but it also gets you into the system and it means that you're much more able to get the care and support that you need, if in fact you need that in the days and weeks after your positive diagnosis." A further 4448 people received a positive PCR result from 21,675 tests that were processed. It brings active cases in Victoria to 186,073. The average case numbers in Victoria for the last seven days have been about 17,500 and 32, 500 the seven days before that. While intensive care numbers are dropping, the premier warned high numbers of patients will COVID-19 are ending up in hospital. "We're not seeing as many people in intensive care, but we are seeing people that are quite unwell, they're not critically unwell, but they are unwell enough to need a hospital bed," he said. "They're going into general ward beds and with so many staff away sick, with so many staff, thousands of them away because of being a close contact or with COVID, that means that the system is under significant pressure." IN OTHER NEWS: We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/289bf176-3024-4e4f-bb37-7ce3b758a706.jpg/r0_77_800_529_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg