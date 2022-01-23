news, latest-news,

RYAN Newton is the first person in his family to enter motorsport. The Queensland-based teenager's father Tim, who helps in his crew, has a background in soccer. "No one in our family raced, I am the first one which is pretty cool," he told The Standard on Sunday night. "When I was really young I used to ride motorbikes and then I didn't really like racing because I got injuries pretty bad. "I then did go-karting for three years and did Australian titles in that and then a mechanic from go-karting said 'you should try dirt racing'. "There was a test day and I just loved it." Newton, 17, said it had been a worthwhile move. "I have only been racing speedway for a little while, it's only my second year," he said. "I did formula 500s and saw sprintcars going around and I was like 'I want to do that'. "I like to drive fast and sideways." Newton, 17, competed in his first South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at the weekend. The apprentice plumber said racing against Australia's best drivers was a test he relished. "It is challenging," he said. "I wanted the experience. I am learning a lot being down here." Newton, who lives in Brisbane, was rapt with his efforts in qualifying on Saturday night. He was sitting 22nd - better than almost half the field - on points entering Sunday's main show which featured more than 80 cars. Newton said crew chief Michael Gee had helped him ease into the 410 sprintcar world. Night three started with carnage in heat one with Matthew Dumesny, who won the Victorian title at Premier Speedway earlier this month, and Lachlan McDonough crashing. Dumesny clipped his tyre, then hit the wall, tumbling three times. Jamie Heyen and Friday night feature winner Lachlan McHugh were the next drivers forced to the infield during a jam-packed opening heat. American Carson Macedo was another to flip multiple times when he bumped with Matthew Reed on turn two in heat four. New South Welshman Luke Stirton was also involved in a heavy hit, smashing into the fence on lap one of heat eight.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/abe38292-118c-4869-b457-12d0347a953a.jpg/r0_224_4416_2719_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg