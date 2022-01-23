news, latest-news, sport, bowls, wdpa, dennington, koroit

In the aftermath of a brilliant win on Sunday, Gayle Swanson said she had plenty of help in her corner willing her across the line. The Dennington Bowls Club star was crowned Western District Playing Area Ladies Champion of Champions after defeating Rose Alderman from Lawn Tennis 25-23 in a fascinating contest. Swanson said that she was grateful to have walked away with the win against a quality opponent. "I thought she might have got me there when I dropped a four on that second last end, but I came back and got the one I needed, so I'm pretty bloody happy," she said. "She bowled really well, but I was just lucky enough to bowl just a little bit better." Playing the game for the last nine years, Swanson said that she moved to Dennington to follow in the footsteps of her father, who despite passing away was the motivation and catalyst for her stirring win. "I started in Lucindale in South Australia, and moved here to my dad's club, and travelled for a season to play bowls with my dad," she said of her early days in the sport. "I then moved at the end of the season to care for him, he had cancer and passed away, and I just stayed. "This was dad's club, he was a life member, and here I am - I had a bit of a chat with him a couple of times during the game. He gave me a bit of help." IN OTHER NEWS: Koroit's Scott Boschen also tasted glory, crowned the Men's Champion of Champions after defeating Terang's Kevin Johnson 25-13 to advance to the regionals. Boschen, a member of Koroit for the past five years and a bowler for close to 20 years now, was brilliant in the win. "It was just consistency for me I think, I was able to put the pressure on my opponent, and kept the pressure on all day and it worked out," he said. Boschen said that one of the keys to winning was just to keep bowling and working hard on your game, and was excited to test himself in the coming weeks and months. "I practice a fair bit, which helps a lot, and I pride myself on getting my weight to the jack which helps a fair bit," he said. "If you're getting through to this stage you've got a bit of quality about you, so excited for the next stage." Both Swanson and Boschen will move onto regional finals against neighbouring associations, with the winners to then go onto the state championships, which are expected to be held in April or May.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/99376205-cb0a-4735-ac1b-1018f9c84232.jpg/r0_228_5136_3130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg