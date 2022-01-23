news, latest-news,

UPDATE, 3pm: CFA have declared the fire at Great Western Racecourse as under control. A CFA spokesperson said about 20 cars were burned in the fire, which started on Moyston-Great Western Road. Nine CFA vehicles were on scene supported by water aircraft and FRV crews. The fire was brought under control by 2.30pm, with crews remaining on scene to ensure there were no remaining hot spots. There have been no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown. PREVIOUSLY: NUMEROUS cars have been destroyed as a fire burns at the Great Western Racing Reserve. The fire is believed to have begun at about 1.30pm, located in the car park of the race course. Embers from the initial fire have since spread - setting the nearby oval on fire as well. Attendees and staff have been evacuated, as CFA work to get the blaze under control. Air support has also been providing assistance.

