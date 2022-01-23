news, latest-news,

Fallen tree limbs brought down a power line, causing a grassfire at Naringal on Friday. A CFA spokeswoman said seven vehicles attended Swans Lane at 10.18pm. "Powercor was called to the scene due to a couple of tree limbs down on their line and a broken line on the ground," she said. "The fire was deemed under control by 10.45pm." The spokeswoman said firefighters patrolled the scene overnight and declared the scene safe at 7.10am on Saturday. A Powercor spokeswoman said crews were called to a fault at Swans Lane, Naringal just after 10pm on Friday. The fault caused a power outage for 130 customers. "Crews on scene were able to restore power to all customers by 2.54am," the spokeswoman said. "Powercor is investigating the full circumstances surrounding the fault."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/c81a4e6b-f774-46e7-b4ef-6db34eaebd5d.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg