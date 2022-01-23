news, latest-news, cricket, twenty20, wdca

Two crisp boundaries off the blade of Brierly Christ Church captain Mark Murphy proved the difference in a thrilling Super Over finish in the Sungold Twenty20 Cup quarter final against Mortlake. Murphy showed nerves of steel to belt the first two deliveries of the over to the boundary, with his side set six runs off the Super Over after both sides were tied on 130 after a brilliant game of cricket at Dennington. Cricket can be a cruel game for the loser, yet such a sweet one for the victor. Ultimately, the win was set up superbly from Nathan Murphy, who carved a brilliant 67 not out to be the matchwinner. In the midst of a golden summer with the bat, Murphy delivered once again when his side needed it in the first innings. Needing 16 off the final over, the Cats almost pulled off a miracle with a stunning four-ball cameo from Lachlan Higginson that saw two monster sixes sail over the fence and set up the grandstand finish. With tension bubbling amongst the vocal crowd, the Bulls had just enough poise to get the job done and advance to Wednesday's penultimate day of the Sungold Cup. "It's the second time I've done that, I did it eight, nine years ago when they first started playing Super Overs, and as a club we've played in a couple, it's a bit bizarre," Bulls skipper Mark Murphy said of his match-winning innings in the Super Over. "You see it more and more, if you take the game late enough, you never know what's going to happen." Murphy said that the win meant a great deal to everyone involved at the club. "It's massive for the club, we've got a really great supporter base. We're playing for the club, the people that do all the hard work behind the scenes," he said. "You look around today, you see all the past players, volunteers, and supporters of the club, and it gives you extra energy and buzz." 16-year-old Will Colla was "unbelievable" according to his skipper, who he said stood up amongst a wave of pressure, scoring 24 from 23 balls and snaring 3/31 with the ball. "He came in to bat at a tough stage, and he did the job with the ball and stood up," he said. "We spoke about it after the game, for someone to do that at 16 it lifts everyone up. "It's so exciting for the club." IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile, confidence is sky-high at Allansford Panmure after a dominant showing in the Sungold Twenty20 Cup quarter finals on Sunday. The Gators, who have been virtually indestructible in the Twenty20 format this season, now advance to the semi finals on Wednesday, after a top-class and disciplined bowling effort. Batting was made incredibly difficult in the quarter final clash against Gorae Portland, with the Gators electing to bat at A.H.Davidson Oval. It loomed as an inspired decision as Gators skipper Chris Bant (13) and Kade Parker (26) got off to a rattling start, but as soon as Tom Roberts got his hand around the cricket ball the game turned on its head. In a stunning spell, the leggie found himself on a hat-trick twice to snare mind-boggling figures of 5/10 from his four overs, and despite some fight from the consistent Rowan Ault (26) through the middle, was the dominant force with his lines and ability to set up the batsmen. But what looked an underpar total of 90 was anything but. In fact, the Gators simply never looked troubled or threatened with the ball. A dismantling effort saw Gorae-Portland fall to 5/10, and eventually 6/17 with Gator Patrick Hewson proving an absolute handful, while shrewd captaincy and terrific fielding made the batting side have to work way too hard for every run. Eventually, Gorae Portland was restricted to a stunning 7/51 after its 20 overs.

