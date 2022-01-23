news, latest-news, sport, racing, moonee valley, blue diamond

HIGHLY priced colt Counttheheadlights raced into Blue Diamond Stakes contention with an impressive win for Victoria's leading trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in a $130,000 two-year-old race at Moonee Valley on Saturday. 'Counttheheadlights' with Ben Allen in the saddle beat Sumatra and Eros in the 1200 metre contest.. He was sold for $800,000 at the Magic Millions Yearling Sale last year. Bookmakers slashed Counttheheadlights price for the $1.5 million Blue Diamond Stakes on February 26 from $51 to $15 following Saturday's victory. Maher said the Blue Diamond Stakes - Victoria's feature two-year-old race fitted into the program for the colt perfectly. "We'll give him three weeks and run him in the Prelude over 1100 metres and then into the Blue Diamond," the Winslow training export said. "I was very happy with how he performed -sometimes young horses can get overawed by their first day at the races but credit to the team he's been well educated. The Blue Diamond is the ideal race for him, if he pulls up well from this run that's the path we'll head down. Counttheheadlights is a big strong, solid horse. I'm sure he'll improve on the back of that run and victory." IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile, Warrnambool trained galloper In The Boat notched up his fourth consecutive victory winning a $130,000 restricted race over 1200 metres at the Valley. The Lindsey Smith trained 'In The Boat' was perfectly ridden by apprentice jockey Alana Kelly in defeating 'Florescent Star' and Sacred Palace. Smith said he will look at getting the galloper out to 1400 metres in the future. From his eight starts In The Boat has won five races and finished in the minor place getters stall on three occasions. He has picked up more then $230,000 in stakemoney for his connections.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/632f7859-212c-431c-b445-1ce78af39288.jpg/r0_239_5184_3168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg