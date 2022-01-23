news, latest-news, basketball, sport, warrnambool

The Warrnambool Seahawks started hot, and finished brightly but ultimately couldn't overcome the might of the Colac Kookas in its 66-71 loss on Saturday evening in the CBL South West Men division. Having already secured a top-four spot, it was the perfect test ahead of the playoffs for the Seahawks. "Playing the top side who've only dropped one game all year, we know we've settled into finals now, it's just about where we end up, so it was good to get a look at the top team and see where we stack up," coach James Mitchell said. "We competed really well, a few of the boys were disappointed with last weekend, it wasn't up to our usual standards, so it was good to bounce back and play a high quality game against a high quality side. "It was a hot day, 30-odd degrees in a tin shed was a fair effort. We were a few guys down, and had some fill-ins, and the guys responded well. "It wasn't the result we wanted, and we wanted to win and certainly had our opportunities, but going forward we know we're right there with the top teams. "There's no reason why we can't compete with any of the teams in finals." A strong opening period, which saw the Seahawks surge to a 23-18 lead raised hopes of an upset against the ladder-leaders at Warrnambool Stadium, but like class sides do, the Kookas found their trademark rhythm and wrestled back the momentum with a dominant 13-23 second period to sway the contest. The Kookas held sway in the third period to hold onto a precious 10-point advantage, before the home side finished with a bang to close to within five points at the final whistle. Riley Nicholson was particularly industrious once again for the home side, dropping 20 points (including two three-pointers) to take his season tally to 132, while the likes of Mitchell (14 points), Mojwok Akoch (13) and Adam Lawson (10) contributed strongly. The Seahawks were fixtured to play Terang Tornadoes on Sunday, however the Tornadoes have forfeited the remainder of its CBL campaign. With one clash left ahead of the playoffs - which will be played against Surfcoast Chargers next Sunday - Mitchell said it was paramount that his side continued to build towards their best basketball. "We want to put together a really big performance, it's a really good side down in Geelong," he said. "It's a massive game, we've dropped a few in a row - we want to get a win, and we won't look past this game at all. "We want to build some good habits before the finals the week after."

