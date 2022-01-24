news, latest-news,

A south-west MP says a recent fine handed out to energy giant Powercor makes the state's energy regulator look "asleep at the wheel". Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan said the essential services commission last week fined Powercor $250,000 for not telling 162 customers that their power was going to be off for 27 minutes. The fine came one month after Energy Safe Victoria dropped three of the five criminal charges against Powercor and issued a $110,000 fine for the devastating 2018 St Patrick's Day fires that ripped through the Moyne and Corangamite Shires. "Energy Safe Victoria, who is supposed to keep people safe, puts a value of criminal behaviour by Powercor at $110,000, while the Essential Services Commission values 27 minutes of inconvenience at $250,000," Mr Riordan said. He said the commission came to the conclusion in just under ten months, while Energy Safe Victoria spent "millions of dollars on inquiries and failed court proceedings over a three-year period to come up with only a fine equivalent to a Victorian not wearing a mask". "Victorians need to have confidence in their energy regulator," Mr Riordan said. "How many more fires must start? How many more country Victorian farms and communities will be destroyed by failed electrical infrastructure before ESV takes its duties seriously? "Does the minister seriously think 27 minutes of inconvenience is worth a fine 93 per cent greater than for criminal negligence that wipes out communities and causes tens of millions of dollars of damage?" Powercor appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in late November last year where five charges of failing to operate and maintain its network were struck out. The charges related to two incidents: The Terang/Cobden fire that was due to clashing conductors in High Street, Terang, and The Sisters fire at Garvoc which resulted from a power pole snapping. All of the charges relating to The Sisters fire, which wiped out at least two houses, 4000 hectares and stock, were struck out. The energy giant pleaded guilty to the remaining charge of failing to minimise risk of bushfire, which related to the supply network at Terang's High Street where a failure led to conductors clashing and causing molten metal to fall to the ground and light-up the area under the conductors. More than 20 homes were destroyed in that fire. Last week's $250,000 fine came after Powercor failed to provide advance notice to 162 customers on the Bellarine Peninsula of a power outage while carrying out planned maintenance work. One of those customers was registered as requiring life support equipment that relied on electricity supply. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/59387963-c93e-459d-80c9-92129f8ccbe6.jpg/r0_221_4983_3036_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg